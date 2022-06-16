Virginia Beach cyclist offers free rides to seniors, people with disabilities

Diane Haupt gets Kevin and Carol Kirwan settled into her trishaw Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Through her nonprofit called Spinclusion, Haupt offers the elderly and people with disabilities free rides so that they can be outside and enjoy nature. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Carol and Kevin Kirwan loved riding bicycles together around their neighborhood. But the last time they tried, Kevin took a spill.

So when the older couple heard their friend Diane Haupt had an opening to catch a ride on her trishaw bicycle and cruise around the Lynnhaven Inlet Wednesday morning, they jumped at the chance.

Haupt, a retired physical therapist, runs a nonprofit organization called Spinclusion, which offer the rides on the trishaw — a type of tricycle designed to carry passengers — to seniors and people with disabilities. She focuses on three routes along Shore Drive where she can be seen carting folks around scenic waterfront areas.

Passengers sit in a bench seat attached to an electric bike that Haupt pilots. The ride is free; donations are accepted.

“It’s adorable,” said Carol, 84, when she saw the contraption for the first time.

Haupt, who partnered with Bike Norfolk in forming the nonprofit, was inspired by the Cycling Without Age program that started in Denmark and originally provided free bike rides to nursing home residents.

The 56-year-old Virginia Beach resident is an avid cyclist who has experienced the benefits of “feeling the sun on your face and the wind in your hair,” she said.

Her goal is to help older adults and others enjoy the outdoors after being cooped up during the pandemic. Spinclusion rides can be booked by appointment on weekdays.

“I wanted to figure out something to do to reach that population that had been hit hard by COVID, to get them out of their routine and from just sitting inside.”

Last summer, Haupt cycled across the country and raised money through donations to purchase two bikes: a trishaw and a side-by-side that allows the passenger to pedal.

Haupt has been training volunteer “pilots” so she can offer more free rides. While being outside and enjoying nature is a big part of the experience, so is socializing. Haupt encourages pilots to strike up conversations with passengers.

“It’s just about connecting with the people and letting them talk,” Haupt said.

She transports the bicycles on a trailer to special events and plans to reach out to regional senior living facilities and groups who serve people with disabilities of all ages.

Rides are usually about 30-40 minutes. The trishaw has seatbelts and a canopy to shade passengers from the sun.

The Kirwans drove from their Kings Grant home to a shopping center parking lot on Shore Drive to board the bike and tour the area. They cruised past boats at a marina and passed under the Lesner Bridge.

“It was a pleasant day for people who don’t get out much,” Carol said. “It was just a fun ride.”

Interested? Email Diane Haupt at Diane@Spinclusion.org .

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com