Brazos County, TX

Brazos County DA: Habitual thief sentenced to four years in prison

By Karla Castillo
KBTX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenneth Mooring has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary of a building. The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Kenneth Mooring pled guilty to three counts of Burglary of...

www.kbtx.com

wtaw.com

Local Police Arrests Of People Booked In The Brazos County Jail For The 15th And 16th Times

A College Station woman awaiting six trials on charges of driving with an invalid license since October 2020 is arrested again. 53 year old Alisa Starks is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond following her arrest by Texas A&M police. The arrest report stated a traffic stop was made after the UPD officer did not see a front license plate. The arrest report also notes Starks has five active suspensions and five prior convictions for not having a valid license. Online court records also states Starks is awaiting two additional trials on drug charges from two years ago. And online records show this is her 15th jail booking in the last seven years.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

DWI Arrests With Prior Convictions During A Highway Shutdown And North Of The Northgate District

A College Station police officer directing traffic away from last Wednesday’s crash that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway arrested a driver for DWI with two prior convictions. According to the CSPD arrest report, a SUV was going so slow that other vehicles started going around. The officer learned from another motorist that the driver was passed out while the SUV was moving. After the SUV hit an orange traffic barrel and the officer started banging on a window, the driver woke up. After failing field sobriety tests, 30 year old Garrett Finke of College Station was arrested. He is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

FIVE SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT

Five people pleaded guilty and were sentenced Thursday in 21st District Court by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. 21-year-old Reginald Stewart of Bryan was sentenced to 14 years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. 36-year-old Alexis Nichole Oluwo of Houston was sentenced to...
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan man arrested following shooting

A Bryan man was arrested Thursday night after being involved in an altercation which ended in a shooting, police said. Dale Pendergraft, 39, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

A Brenham man was sentenced to life in prison yesterday (Thursday) in District Court. Larry Jackson, 49 of Brenham, was found guilty by a jury of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child and Indecency with a Child by Exposure. The punishment trial before the court was held Thursday before Judge Corbett. Jackson was sentenced to life in prison, and 20 years on Indecency with a Child.
BRENHAM, TX
KWTX

Several injured in three vehicle wreck in Falls County

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Police Department, Falls County Sheriffs Office and The Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a wreck involving three vehicles that left with multiple people injured in Falls County Saturday night. Emergency crews worked to clear the scene by big creek bridge in the...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

At 10:45 am Saturday morning an 80-year-old male from Porter exited an auto repair facility on FM 1314 near Andrew Lane. As he pulled out he failed to yield to an 18-wheeler dump truck that was southbound on FM 1314. He was hit broadside and pushed to across all lanes to the northbound ditch. Porter Fire responded to the scene. Units arrived and found the male in the Ford F-150 pickup was deceased. DPS investigated the crash. Splendora Police assisted with scaling the scene with their drone, something that would have taken hours to have done manually. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. DPS License and Weight Troopers found multiple violations on the 18-wheeler. This included the driver of the 18-wheeler not having a Commercial drivers license.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Rising fuel prices pose challenges for EMS providers

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -High fuel prices are hitting Americans in the pocketbook hard. The high fuel prices are also taking their toll on emergency responders. According to AAA, today’s national average price for a gallon of diesel is $5.32. EMS providers are working to find solutions to combat the inflation at the pump. it’s a problem that’s hitting service providers from every direction. but unlike delivery and trucking companies, most ambulance providers have fixed rates.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD update: juvenile with gun arrested as police worked on recent homicide case

LUBBOCK, Texas – EverythingLubbock.com obtained information Thursday on the arrest of a juvenile suspect who “matched the description” of someone wanted for the deadly shooting of Steven Colón, 39. Police provided an update Thursday afternoon saying the arrest was “not related to the homicide.” Nevertheless, the homicide investigation was the reason for making a traffic […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KWTX

Central Texas woman gets probation after impaling ex-boyfriend with steak knife during fight

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Leon County woman who threw a steak knife that impaled the back of her former boyfriend’s leg last year was placed on felony probation Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about an hour before rejecting prosecutors’ pleas for prison time and recommending that Judge Thomas West place Eden Victoria Orndorff on probation for 10 years and fine her $3,000.
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

‘A LONG, DRAWN OUT NOTHING’; WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF FRUSTRATED AT TIME TAKEN TO OBTAIN JAIL GENERATOR

Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak is displeased with the lack of resolution in getting a permanent generator for the Washington County Sheriff’s facility and jail. The county has taken several steps since March 2021 to attempt to replace the jail’s old generator, which was described by county officials as a money sink to keep running, and at one point was deemed unfit to pass inspection after a check by the fire marshal. However, a long-term solution has not come to fruition, and the jail has been using a temporary generator since December 2021.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Power outage reported in the city of Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - City officials are investigating the cause of a power outage Monday evening in the City of Hearne. According to city officials, the cause is undetermined at this time but is quickly being investigated so that power can be restored as fast as possible. The electric department...
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Mayor talks latest developments at Travis Bryan Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson was on Brazos Valley This Morning to discuss the latest developments happening at Travis Bryan Midtown Park. The redevelopment of Bryan’s Midtown area is well on its way to reaching the City’s goal of becoming a “world-class destination for residents and visitors,” according to the City of Bryan’s website.
BRYAN, TX

