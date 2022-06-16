Brazos County DA: Habitual thief sentenced to four years in prison

At 10:45 am Saturday morning an 80-year-old male from Porter exited an auto repair facility on FM 1314 near Andrew Lane. As he pulled out he failed to yield to an 18-wheeler dump truck that was southbound on FM 1314. He was hit broadside and pushed to across all lanes to the northbound ditch. Porter Fire responded to the scene. Units arrived and found the male in the Ford F-150 pickup was deceased. DPS investigated the crash. Splendora Police assisted with scaling the scene with their drone, something that would have taken hours to have done manually. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. DPS License and Weight Troopers found multiple violations on the 18-wheeler. This included the driver of the 18-wheeler not having a Commercial drivers license.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO