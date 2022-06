SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope House was founded by The Church of the Holy Cross in 2004, offering homeless people help meeting basic needs. They provide shower and laundry facilities and also a place to receive mail. They help with documents needed, such as birth certificates and state-issued IDs. A clothing room is stocked with donated clothing sorted by size. According to Bobbie Malsch, who organizes the room, the most needed item is always men’s underwear of all sizes.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO