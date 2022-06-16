Perkins named All-Flint Hills Spring Male Athlete of the Year

Manhattan High head baseball coach Don Hess has never had a player do anything like what Cade Perkins did on the mound for his team this season.

At first glance, the left-handed pitcher’s eye-popping numbers during his senior year might seem like a calculation error of some sort. Perkins posted an 8-0 record this season, spreading his 48 1/3 innings across nine appearances. He struck out 102 batters (an average of two-plus per inning), while allowing just 11 hits, 11 walks and six total runs.

All of that adds up to a .869 earned run average and .455 walks and hits per innings pitched, statistics that would be among the best ever if they’d been posted in the major leagues. That kind of supremacy is why The Mercury picked Perkins as its All-Flint Hills Spring Male Athlete of the Year.

But those figures aren’t the result of an error. They’re representative of just how dominant a pitcher Perkins was this year, and why he still has plenty of baseball ahead of him.

“He had a senior season that we’ve never seen before, and we’ve had some truly amazing pitchers in our program,” Hess said. “...People just have not been able to hit him. His opponent batting average is just abysmal. They just haven’t been able to put the ball in play.”

There are multiple reasons for Perkins’ success, some the result of hard work and others more intrinsic. He was born a lefty, but he throws a blistering fastball that tops out in the low 90s. That in and of itself could have been enough to make him a good high school pitcher. But then you add in his wicked curveball and it’s no wonder he’s been so devastating to opposing lineups.

“I like to get ahead with my fastball and show them that I’m there, and then make them beat me,” Perkins said. “Personally, I like just throwing it in there. And if they beat me, they beat me.”

So far in his career, few people have.

But he knows that things are going to be different at the next level. That’s why he’s spending this summer playing for the Junction City Brigade alongside other college players from around the region. He’s also working to add a change-up so he’ll have a three-pitch repertoire this fall when he arrives at Cowley County Community College, where he’s headed on a baseball scholarship.

Perkins committed to play for the Tigers shortly after they offered him in the fall of his junior year. As a result of the cancellation of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had just one year of high school baseball under his belt at the time.

“They’re one of the top JUCOs in the nation,” he said of Cowley. “...JUCO opens up a lot more opportunities for development and just prepares you to be a great player.”

Despite the fact he only got to play three seasons for Manhattan, he still managed to accomplish a lot.

It started with his freshman year, when he won Centennial League Newcomer of the Year after going 4-1 and striking out 34 batters in 28 2/3 innings.

“Cade came to us as a freshman and was immediately thrown into a prominent pitching role,” Hess said. “Over the last four years, he’s matured, and physically, he’s gotten better and better. And his understanding of pitching has gotten better and better.”

When he received that league recognition as a freshman, Perkins realized that he had a realistic shot at being highly successful as a pitcher.

But that was 2019.

“After my freshman year, I was pretty excited to play varsity as a sophomore,” he said. “But when (the 2020 season) got canceled, it didn’t really do me well. … The 2020 summer, I also (tweaked) my (ulnar collateral ligament) in my arm, so I had to rehab for that. But after that, I came back strong and have been healthy ever since.”

Perkins returned for his junior season in 2021 and picked up second team all-league and all-state honors while helping the Indians finish fourth at state.

“He’s learned how to throw a breaking ball and a fastball for strikes, which has helped,” Hess said. “He’s not wasting a lot of pitches, because he’s a strike-thrower now. He’s added some velocity, so the combination of all of those just poses a real challenge for the other teams to hit.

“But more than anything else, I think he’s just grown into the pitcher that he is today. It’s been a process, and I think he’s comfortable, and I think he’s confident.”

In addition to his absurd pitching numbers, Perkins also hit .364 as a senior while driving in 22 runs and scoring 12 times. When he wasn’t pitching, he played first base.

Perkins helped Manhattan to a 17-3 regular-season record and a regional title in 2022. He pitched his final game in an Indians uniform against Blue Valley Northwest in the state quarterfinals on May 28, striking out 11 while allowing two runs on six hits in a 3-2 win.

The final curtain fell the next day in the state championship game, when Manhattan lost to Blue Valley West 4-3 in the state championship game.

It was a devastating way for his career as an Indian to end, but in the intervening weeks, he’s been able to put it in perspective.

“We had a special opportunity to play in the state championship game,” he said. “Not a lot of people do it, and even though it came up short, we were still pretty thankful for being able to compete for a state championship.”

He knows it was a special year, not simply for his own performance or a second-place state finish, but because it was the last time he got to play alongside his fellow seniors, with whom he’s been teammates since he was little.

“Being around this group this year was really fun,” he said. “This is my favorite team I’ve ever played on.”

Now it’s time to focus on moving forward, first with the Brigade and then at Cowley. The dream, of course, is to someday reach the big leagues, but for Perkins, it’s all about making sure his feet are firmly planted on the ground and putting in the work.

However, his old high school coach is more willing to prognosticate big things ahead.

“The future for a left-hander who can throw multiple pitches for strikes and throws with really nice velocity is so open-ended,” Hess said. “He can accomplish whatever he wants by having those attributes. Not to mention, he’s developed a competitive streak that he just doesn’t want to be denied. He will not be denied.

“You put all those things together, and I think he’s capable of accomplishing whatever he wants to do.”

THE MERCURY’S ALL-FLINT HILLS SELECTIONS

How we made

our selections

We chose athletes from those who qualified for state in their respective sports. We considered coaches’ recommendations, statistics and post-season success.

Baseball

Kyler Horsman, JR (Manhattan) — Batting: .453 avg., 7 2B, 1 HR, 17 RBI, 15 R, 10 BB. Pitching: 41.2 innings pitched, 23 H, 14 R, 10 ER, 41 K, 24 BB, 1.128 WHIP, 1.68 ERA).

Kolton Payne,SR (Riley County) — Batting: .500, avg., 7 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 32 R, 18 BB.

Braden Dinkel, SR (Manhattan) — Batting: .475 avg., 10 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR, 34 RBI, 27 R, 9 BB.

Colyer Brummett, SR (Wamego) — Batting: .406 avg, 2 2B, 2 3B, 22 RBI, 26 R, 5 BB. Pitching: 34.2 IP, 36 H, 29 R, 18 ER, 27 BB, 47 K, 3.635 ERA, 1.817 WHIP.

Hayden Oviatt, JR (Wamego) — Batting: .406 avg. 6 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 25 RBI, 25 R, 6 BB. Pitching: 22.2 IP, 18 H, 14 R, 11 ER, 15 BB, 33 K, 3.307 ERA, 1.456 WHIP.

Cade Oliver, SR (Wabaunsee) — Batting: .507, 7 2B, 2 3B, 21 RBI, 23 R, 9 BB.

Zac Becker, SR (Rock Creek) — Batting: .434, 6 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 23 RBI, 6 RBI, 18 BB.

Ryker Zoeller, FR (Rock Creek) — Pitching: 27.2 IP, 27 H, 22 R, 9 ER, 10 BB, 25 K, 2.277 ERA, 1.337 WHIP.

Brandon Krainbill, SO (Rock Creek) — Pitching: 24.2 IP, 29 H, 15 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 18 K, 2.27 ERA, 1.378 WHIP.

Track and Field

Brayden Schomaker, SR grade (Manhattan) — 100 meters, PR 10.74

Ben Mosier, SR (Manhattan) — 800 meters, PR 1:59.08

Vincent Malone, SO. (Manhattan) — High jump, PR 6’4”

Aaron Newcomer, SO (Manhattan) — High jump, PR 6’2”

Elijah Strawn, SO (Manhattan) — Pole vault, PR 12’9”

Collins Elumogo, JR (Manhattan) — Triple jump, PR 43’8”

John Cutting, JR (Wamego) — 400 meters, PR 50.39

Emery Wolfe, JR (Wamego) — 800 meters, PR 2:01.21

Noah Morenz, SR (Wamego) — 1,600 meters, PR 4:36.45

Brady Stegman, JR (Wamego) — 3,200 meters, PR 10:03.09

Yanci Spiller, JR (Rock Creek) — Triple jump, PR 42’2”

Trenton L’Ecuyer, SR (Valley Heights) — 100 meters, PR 11.04; 200 meters, PR 22.85

Keller Olson, SR (Frankfort) — 100 meters, PR 11.03

Honorable mention

PJ Vellenga (Riley County, baseball); Kaden Root (Riley County, baseball); Camden Foltz (Riley County, baseball); Chase Cottam (Wamego, baseball); James DeRouchey (Wamego, baseball); Lane Jeaneret (Wamego, baseball); Bryton Reves (Wabaunsee, baseball); Ethan Burgess (Rock Creek, baseball); Tylar Pere (Manhattan, baseball); Jack Campbell (Manhattan, baseball); Jonathan Wefald (Manhattan, golf); Owen Kandt (Manhattan, golf); Tate Reid (Manhattan, golf); Cash Foltz (Wamego, golf); Drake Karr (Manhattan, tennis); Jackson Ivester (Manhattan, tennis); Kelton Poole (Manhattan, tennis); Jake Fritz (Wamego, track); Harrison Cutting (Wamego, track); Mason Herzog (Wamego, track); Logan Gray (Valley Heights, track); Jayden DeWalt (Valley Heights, track); Caden Parker (Valley Heights, track); Hudson Nemecheck (Valley Heights, track); Royce Eckstrum (Valley Heights, track); Ethan Armstrong (Frankfort, track); Cody Rogers (Frankfort, track); Caden Dalinghaus (Frankfort, track); Keller Olson (Frankfort, track); Brock Armstrong (Frankfort, track); Lane Loiseau (Frankfort, track); Samuel Gross (Frankfort, track); Emmanuel Mortensen (Manhattan, track); Baptiste Lacroix (Manhattan, track); Tanner Dowling-Burnett (Manhattan, track); Max Bowyer (Manhattan, track); Ethan Bryant (Manhattan, track); Emmanuel Mortensen (Manhattan, track).