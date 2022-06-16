ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Teen killed, 2 seriously injured in Long Island car crash, police say

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nohkC_0gCk7QTp00

COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage girl died and two others were seriously injured in a car crash on Long Island Tuesday, police said.

A teenager was driving a Mustang northbound on Indian Head Road when he swerved to avoid another vehicle and lost control, authorities said. His car struck another car that was traveling southbound near Carldon Road at around 3:45 p.m. A teenage passenger in the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger of the Mustang were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries, according to officials. Another passenger of the Mustang, as well as the 19-year-old driver of the other car, were taken to different hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Missing 11-Year-Old Hempstead Boy Found, Police Say

An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing has been located. The Nassau County Police Department said in an update on Monday, June 20, that Joshua Williams has been found. Joshua was reported missing on Monday morning after he was last seen leaving his Hempstead home the day prior, police said.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Passenger dies in Father's Day expressway crash

One man has died and another remains hospitalized after an early-morning Father's Day car accident in Seaford. The vehicle was traveling south on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway when the vehicle apparently lost control, hit the guide rail and struck a tree. Police have yet to identify either man in the...
SEAFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Police#Traffic Accident#Indian#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Woman struck by apparent stray bullet at Bronx playground: police

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 25-year-old woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet at a Bronx playground Sunday night, according to police. The victim was among the attendees of a large gathering at Half-Nelson Playground on Nelson Avenue near Featherbed Lane, authorities said. Around 9 p.m., the event was interrupted by gunfire, according […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Child taken in East Harlem carjacking was never in the vehicle: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A 1-year-old child who police initially said was inside a vehicle that was carjacked in Manhattan early Monday morning was never in the car, authorities said in an update on the investigation. Police previously said the child’s father was carjacked near East 117th Street and First Avenue in East Harlem at around […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PIX11

Boy, 6, struck by vehicle in Brooklyn; driver stays on scene: NYPD

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 6-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, the boy was hit when he ran into the street near 78th Street and 10th Avenue around 2:30 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NY man made up kidnap claim to win over estranged spouse: cops

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man claimed to police that he had been kidnapped, only to allegedly admit later that he made up the story in an attempt to curry favor with his estranged spouse, according to authorities. Luis R. Umanzor filed a report with Suffolk County police on June 16, claiming that […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

1 dead, 2 injured in Queens triple shooting with assault rifle: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11)– One man died and two others were injured after being shot with an assault rifle in Queens early Sunday morning, police said. The incident occurred in the parking lot behind a catering hall at 136-26 Cross Bay Blvd. in Ozone Park at around 5:05 a.m. following a dispute, police said. A 38-year man […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Cops seek arsonist who poured gas on, torched Manhattan salon

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police continued their search early Monday for the arsonist who lit up a Lower East Side beauty salon, as new details of the incident emerged. Authorities initially said that the salon on Eldridge Street near Broome Street was torched with a Molotov cocktail on Sunday afternoon, but have since […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Found Critically Injured In East Patchogue

Police are investigating the circumstances after a man was found critically injured on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call of a man found on the ground in East Patchogue in the parking lot of 770 Montauk Highway on July 17 at approximately 12 a.m. Friday, June 17.
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
PIX11

Six injured when taxi jumps curb in Manhattan

Manhattan (PIX11) — Six people were hurt, three of them seriously injured, when a taxi jumped a curb in Manhattan on Monday afternoon, officials said. The cab driver was making a left turn and collided with a bicyclist near Broadway and West 29th Street around 1 p.m., authorities said. The taxi appeared to slow down, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man in grave condition after hit by car in the Bronx, police say

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was reported to be seriously injured after he was hit by a car in the Bronx overnight, police said Saturday. The pedestrian was attempting to cross the Bruckner Expressway near Brucker Boulevard when he was hit by struck at around 2:30 a.m., according to authorities. He was taken […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man hit in Bronx drive-by shooting, police say

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was hit during a drive-by shooting in the Bronx Thursday night, police said. The 28-year-old victim was along Wales Avenue near East 152nd Street when the two suspects riding a motorcycle drove by at around 7 p.m., according to authorities. One of the suspects pulled out a gun […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man critically hurt jumping 15 stories from Bronx NYCHA apartment building, knocking out gas lines

A man jumped 15 stories from a Bronx NYCHA apartment building early Sunday, crashing through the roof of a utility room and knocking out gas to the complex, FDNY officials said. Firefighters responded to the Mill Brook Houses tower on St. Ann’s Ave. near E. 135th St. in Mott Haven at 3:05 a.m. after getting calls about an odor of gas. Emergency personnel evacuated the building and firefighters ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect robs woman, 74, in Coney Island building: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed an elderly woman in Brooklyn building on Wednesday, authorities said. The 74-year-old woman was in an elevator in a building on 21st Street between Mermaid and Surf avenues in Coney Island at around 11:30 a.m. when the perpetrator pulled the victim’s purse and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy