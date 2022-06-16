Teen killed, 2 seriously injured in Long Island car crash, police say

COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage girl died and two others were seriously injured in a car crash on Long Island Tuesday, police said.

A teenager was driving a Mustang northbound on Indian Head Road when he swerved to avoid another vehicle and lost control, authorities said. His car struck another car that was traveling southbound near Carldon Road at around 3:45 p.m. A teenage passenger in the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger of the Mustang were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries, according to officials. Another passenger of the Mustang, as well as the 19-year-old driver of the other car, were taken to different hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

