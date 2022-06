KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — Shortly after 6 a.m. Monday, a rollover crash was reported on the north side of Kirksville. The crash happened at the bottom of the northbound on-ramp of Highway 63. When KTVO arrived at the scene, a damaged Kirksville Ready Mix concrete truck was on its side, and a tow truck crew was working to get the truck back on all wheels.

