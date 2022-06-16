ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe provides update on lake drowning investigation

The city of Tempe has released several videos in a continuing effort to be transparent and in response to public records requests, according to a news release.

The city released three redacted videos from the main responding officers to the May 28 call for service involving Sean Bickings. As with the portion of video released June 3, the footage has been edited due to its graphic, sensitive nature and out of respect for the wishes of Bickings’ mother. Written transcripts are provided for redacted portions.

They can be found at https://www.tempe.gov/government/lake-drowning .

The city said this will be the last information release on the case until the investigations and review are concluded.

The Tempe Police Department is currently conducting its death investigation in the case. This could take many weeks due to the need to wait for medical examiner and toxicology results. After the department’s investigation into the death, the Arizona Department of Public Safety will review the investigation as well at Tempe’s request.

Concurrently, the Scottsdale Police Department is beginning an administrative review of the critical incident response. Tempe initiated this step for public trust and transparency. That investigation is expected to take several weeks.

The city of Tempe and Tempe Police also are examining water response protocols and equipment needs for officers as well as for placement of rescue equipment around bodies of water.

