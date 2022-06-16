ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison Man Charged In Connection With Woman Found Dead In A Vehicle: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Provided/ MCPO

A 28-year-old man from Central Jersey has been charged with desecration of human remains after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Atlantic Highlands.

Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison, was arrested on Saturday, June 11, according to Mark Spivey, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police found the woman’s body around 7:45 a.m. Friday, June 10 near Asbury Avenue, between Navesink and Grand avenues.

The victim has not been publicly identified because family notifications are not complete.

Vilcatoma-Correjo was being held in the Monmouth County Jail.

