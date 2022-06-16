ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, CT

RHAM grads told to be in the moment, conquer fears

Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYtzh_0gCk6bH900

HEBRON — An exuberant crowd celebrated the graduation of the RHAM High School Class of 2022 Wednesday with plenty of whoops and hollers, and frequent blares of air horns.

The graduates had their share of fun too, evident by the streams of Silly String arcing over caps and confetti fired into the air when they were finally able to turn their tassels.

Valedictorian Ava Zito encouraged her fellow graduates to enjoy the moment.

“We are a society seeped in ‘I can’t wait until.’ It’s built into us to always look to the future to what comes next. I’m here to tell all of you to pause. Be proud to be here in this moment. Soak it in a little. We finally made it, we’re graduating today,” she said.

RHAM CLASS OF 2022

VALEDICTORIAN: Ava Zito

SALUTATORIAN: Ryan Russo

PRESIDENT: Jackson McKinley

It is just as important to enjoy the little moments, Zito said. Meeting up with friends before class and driving to school in the morning with her siblings, playing the music loud to help them wake up, Zito said.

Zito recalled how someone once told her, “Everything is everything.

“I didn’t really know what that meant. I’ve learned since that it means life is mostly made up of little moments, and if we only focus on big events like this, we’ll miss the majority of it. Quite honestly, the most important parts,” Zito said.

“The everyday interactions that don’t seem too special, are in fact exactly what makes life special,” she added.

RHAM High School graduates

In his speech salutatorian Ryan Russo spent more time looking ahead, telling his classmates not to let any fears control what they do with their lives.

He quoted poet Ralph Waldo Emerson, who said “do the thing you fear, and the death of fear is certain.”

“If I had not followed his advice, I could have missed out on some of my best experiences in high school,” said Russo. He shared with the crowd about his struggles with a speech impediment. For a long time he was afraid people would judge him for how he talked.

“I encourage you to follow the advice of Emerson,” he told his fellow graduates. “I encourage you to not allow your fears to determine the direction of your life.”

Similarly, class President Jackson McKinley told his classmates that they’re futures aren’t defined by their successes or failures, but how they respond to them. They will each have different triumphs and hardships.

“The Class of 2022 does not shy away from battles. We are warriors. We are raptors,” said McKinley, citing the school mascot, to a big cheer from the student section.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Family Day in Enfield to raise funds for Allied Sports

ENFIELD — Allied Sports and Recreation will host its 14th annual Walk and Family Day Fundraiser at Enfield High School on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Allied is a private, nonprofit organization with a mission to help individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities live a fulfilling life. The...
ENFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Hebron, CT
Journal Inquirer

Unclaimed cremains of 4 veterans buried at state cemetery in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — For the first time in two years, the state Department of Veterans Affairs and Connecticut Funeral Directors Association conducted a military ceremony for four veterans’ unclaimed cremains Friday at the State Veterans Cemetery. Members of the South Fire Department stood below a 60-foot American Flag flying...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Primary for Windsor Locks probate judge

WINDSOR LOCKS — Former town first selectman and probate judge J. Christopher Kervick has secured enough signatures to be included in a Democratic primary for Judge of Probate on Aug. 9. Kervick first earned the position in 2008 when former judge William C. Leary reached the mandatory retirement age...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford to vote on charter referendum

EAST HARTFORD — The Town Council will vote Tuesday night to approve a report from the Charter Revision Commission on recommended changes to the town’s governing document. REPORT: The Charter Revision Commission delivered its final report on recommended revisions on June 13. REFERENDUM: If the Town Council approves...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bolton referendum will be held in church hall

BOLTON — Some members of the Board of Selectmen say they’re uncomfortable with the town’s ongoing budget referendum being held on church grounds. WHEN: Tuesday. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. WHERE: Ryba Hall, St. Maurice Parish Hall, 32 Hebron Road. HOW MUCH: Proposed...
BOLTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Grads#Highschool#Rham
Journal Inquirer

Foreign students shore up Mystic’s seasonal workforce

MYSTIC — During tourism season, Angela Kanabis needs up to 150 full- and part-time employees to keep things humming at Red 36, her seafood restaurant on the Mystic River, where the seating capacity doubles in the summer. This year, foreign college students will account for more than a fifth...
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Summer is almost here: It’s time for ticks

After contracting Lyme disease from a tick bite and enduring ongoing symptoms, Tolland resident Bree Jackopsic says she takes extra precautions to prevent further bites as a rare but fatal tick-borne virus has emerged in Connecticut, leading to one death so far this year. Jackopsic, 42, said she isn’t exactly...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Scout helps save park from flooding with ‘beaver deceiver’

TOLLAND — With the help of his troop and local business owners, a local Boy Scout is leading the charge to save a town-owned park from the beavers that live in it. WHAT: Tolland Boy Scout Anthony Harkins is helping to save one of the town’s conservation areas by preventing the beavers that live in it from causing the park’s pond to flood.
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry budget to be discussed tonight

COVENTRY — Coventry will hold a special meeting on the proposed budget tonight at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex, 1712 Main St. At the meeting, Coventry Finance Director and Treasurer Amanda Backhaus, as well as a representative from the school board, will present the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Members of the public can provide feedback on the budget at the meeting.
COVENTRY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Journal Inquirer

Downed branches cause small electrical fire in Bolton

BOLTON — Fallen tree limbs during a thunderstorm late Friday afternoon caused a small electrical fire when they fell on power lines along Brookfield Road, Fire Chief Bruce Dixon said. Although the power lines caught fire, the blaze was contained before it reached any houses, Dixon said, adding that...
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man admits illegally possessing gun in Manchester

A Hartford man pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally possessing a gun in a July incident in which he was accused of pointing the gun at another person outside a hookah lounge on Broad Street in Manchester, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced. Michael Jones, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
326
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy