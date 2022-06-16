RHAM grads told to be in the moment, conquer fears

HEBRON — An exuberant crowd celebrated the graduation of the RHAM High School Class of 2022 Wednesday with plenty of whoops and hollers, and frequent blares of air horns.

The graduates had their share of fun too, evident by the streams of Silly String arcing over caps and confetti fired into the air when they were finally able to turn their tassels.

Valedictorian Ava Zito encouraged her fellow graduates to enjoy the moment.

“We are a society seeped in ‘I can’t wait until.’ It’s built into us to always look to the future to what comes next. I’m here to tell all of you to pause. Be proud to be here in this moment. Soak it in a little. We finally made it, we’re graduating today,” she said.

RHAM CLASS OF 2022

VALEDICTORIAN: Ava Zito

SALUTATORIAN: Ryan Russo

PRESIDENT: Jackson McKinley

It is just as important to enjoy the little moments, Zito said. Meeting up with friends before class and driving to school in the morning with her siblings, playing the music loud to help them wake up, Zito said.

Zito recalled how someone once told her, “Everything is everything.

“I didn’t really know what that meant. I’ve learned since that it means life is mostly made up of little moments, and if we only focus on big events like this, we’ll miss the majority of it. Quite honestly, the most important parts,” Zito said.

“The everyday interactions that don’t seem too special, are in fact exactly what makes life special,” she added.

RHAM High School graduates

In his speech salutatorian Ryan Russo spent more time looking ahead, telling his classmates not to let any fears control what they do with their lives.

He quoted poet Ralph Waldo Emerson, who said “do the thing you fear, and the death of fear is certain.”

“If I had not followed his advice, I could have missed out on some of my best experiences in high school,” said Russo. He shared with the crowd about his struggles with a speech impediment. For a long time he was afraid people would judge him for how he talked.

“I encourage you to follow the advice of Emerson,” he told his fellow graduates. “I encourage you to not allow your fears to determine the direction of your life.”

Similarly, class President Jackson McKinley told his classmates that they’re futures aren’t defined by their successes or failures, but how they respond to them. They will each have different triumphs and hardships.

“The Class of 2022 does not shy away from battles. We are warriors. We are raptors,” said McKinley, citing the school mascot, to a big cheer from the student section.