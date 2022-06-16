ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans County, VT

Forever Home: Meet Jeb!

By Dana Casullo
mychamplainvalley.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s Forever Home we head to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter in Orleans to meet a two-year-old dog named Jeb. He was a stray and is looking for a loving family to take him home. Jeb is a hound mix and is very much...

www.mychamplainvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Kayla Martin says her final goodbyes at WCAX

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, June 19 was Kayla Martin’s last day at Channel 3 News. Kayla delivers her goodbye message to her team and the Green Mountain State. A place she’s considered home for the past two years. Click the video above to watch her message.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Wedding venues being booked through 2023

Wedding season is in full swing, and this summer, ceremonies are expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels. Wedding coordinators say most people who put plans on hold due to COVID are ready to tie the knot this year. According to The Wedding Report, a record number of about 2.5...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Essex community gathers to celebrate Juneteenth

Essex, Vermont – The local community gathered together to celebrate Juneteenth, the anniversary of the effective end of slavery in the United States, which just became a federal holiday last year. Poetry and music were shared at the town’s second annual Juneteenth celebration on Sunday. People of all ethnicities...
ESSEX, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
City
Orleans, VT
County
Orleans County, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
The Valley Reporter

For Ciampi CVHHH offers a way to help people stay in their homes

Becky Ciampi, Moretown, has two windows into how Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice works with families in Central Vermont. Her first exposure was personal and was in 2010 when CVHHH staff members helped her family care for her dad, Ozzie Goss, and later her mother, Evelyn Goss. At the time she and her siblings were helping care for her parents and the help from CVHHH was welcome.
MORETOWN, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Where to celebrate the 4th of July around Vermont

July 1st – FAIRFAX: Make your way to the Fairfax Recreation Park at 7 p.m. for the 4th annual “Party in the Park”. Enjoy food from vendors such as KC’s Red Hots and Greene Mountain Nutrition & Smoothies. Fireworks, food, and music make this event fun for the whole family. Find more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/377058637710537.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Then Again: The first Black pro baseball player briefly starred on a Montpelier team

The Sporting Life wrote of Bud Fowler: ‘With his splendid abilities, he would long ago have been on some good club had his color been white instead of Black. Those who know say there is no better second baseman in the country.”’ Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: The first Black pro baseball player briefly starred on a Montpelier team.
WCAX

Waterbury neighbors react to Saturday night shooting

A Vermont woman who shot her dog twice and left it chained outside in the snow so severely injured that it was later euthanized has been found guilty of aggravated cruelty and animal torture. 3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three...
WATERBURY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forever Home#Pmfas
mychamplainvalley.com

Travelers seeing increase in flight cancellations and delays

Burlington, VT — Summer travel season is in full swing, but an increased number of flights nationwide have brought a flurry of cancellations and delays. On Monday afternoon, the Burlington International Airport had a steady stream of flyers in the wake of Father’s Day and Burlington’s Juneteenth celebration over the weekend.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Sailboat capsizes near Marble Island in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A water rescue in Colchester Saturday afternoon had police from multiple agencies, including Colchester Technical Rescue, Coast Guard, and Burlington Fire Department, responding to reports of a sailboat capsized on Lake Champlain’s Malletts Bay near Marble Island. Five people went into the water but all were safely assisted to shore. No injuries were reported, but the 24-foot sailboat did sink.
COLCHESTER, VT
pallspera.com

998 Elmore Pond Road Wolcott, VT

This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 17th 2022 with a list price $475,000. This private log home sits gently on a knoll back from the road. The property gently rises to a point where you can appreciate the private deck, lovely pond, stonework, established gardens, berry bushes and volleyball or badminton area. Inside the home on the main level you will find ample space for your kitchen, dininroom and livingroom area. A first floor bedroom/den/office and full bath make it a very adaptable floor plan. The second floor has two larger bedrooms and another bath for the family. A partially finished walkout lower level offers a respite from the main living area, workshop and storage area.
WOLCOTT, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
pallspera.com

552 Stagecoach Road Morristown, VT

This 0 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 17th 2022 with a list price $529,000. Location! Location ! This Beautiful Barn has many possibilities, currently there is an existing permit for the barn with the ability to have a 2 bedroom unit and also a 3 bedroom single family home on the property. On the top floor of the barn you have a spectacular view of Elmore Mountain. Imagine living there as the seasons change and viewing the colors on the mountain. Located on the back of the property there is a beautiful peaceful area called Terrill Gorge, And The property line for this parcel follows this amazing water area. All of this is located on 6.02 acres. Endless possibilities ,and such a unique property, And located minutes to Morristown and Stowe.
MORRISTOWN, VT
mynbc5.com

New adult inpatient psychiatric unit to open at CVPH

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The UVM Health Network is hoping to set new standards for inpatient psychiatric care in the north country with its new adult care unit at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. Amanda Burlis-Allen, director at NAMI Champlain Valley, says she's excited to see the space finally open up...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Bank of Burlington Finishes Capital Fundraising

Vermont is moving closer to getting its first new bank in three decades, as the Bank of Burlington just wrapped up its capital fundraising campaign. The Bank of Burlington is now one step closer to becoming the first bank chartered in Vermont in over 30 years by finishing its capital campaign.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Property owners seek to remove one of Burlington’s largest trees

Two property owners on Howard Street in Burlington are looking to remove one of the largest trees in the city, saying it has become a safety hazard and a liability too challenging to manage. A tenant who lives on the property is commemorating its life through art. Read the story on VTDigger here: Property owners seek to remove one of Burlington’s largest trees.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Fatal fire in Marshfield claims one life

Marshfield, VT — The Marshfield Fire Department was notified of a structure fire on Cabot Road on Monday morning. Responding firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from a residence and requested mutual aid. Multiple fire agencies came to assist in suppressing and extinguishing the fire. At around 1:30...
MARSHFIELD, VT
WCAX

Construction begins around UVM Medical Center ER

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Repaving will begin at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington Monday. Hospital officials say the section of Mary Fletcher Drive has deteriorated under heavy use and needs to be repaved for ambulance safety, to minimize water runoff, and reduce damage to snow removal equipment. Access to...
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh cyclist airlifted and paralyzed

PLATTSBURGH | What started as a scenic midday bicycle ride recently ended in tragedy and the community is now rallying behind a Plattsburgh family as they face a long and difficult road to recovery. Matthew A. Burgin, 53, was cycling on Pellerin Road at about 1 p.m. June 8 when...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy