No one was reported injured in a shed fire in Escanaba. Escanaba Public Safety Officers say the fire happened Saturday around 4pm on the 600 block of Ludington Street. Officers arrived on the scene to find the shed fully engulfed and a nearby garage starting on fire. The shed and its contents are considered a total loss… and the garage sustained heavy damage. Officers were on the scene for about an hour-and-a-half. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO