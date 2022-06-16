F1 22 now allows you to buy sofas and supercars

F1 22 meets The Sims with a new lifestyle simulator that allows players to buy supercars and design personal hub spaces.

Rumours were rife when F1 22 was officially announced, but details of F1 Life were kept under wraps. That was until they unveiled a deep dive into the game, showcasing the VR debut and all the brand new features.

The viral YouTube video from Codemasters shows a range of sofas, wall coverings, flooring, wall art, and flooring to decorate the F1 Life hubs. Some items will be readily available to players, while others must be unlocked at different driver levels or with a Podium Pass.

Gamers can also kit their driver's avatar with branded tees, caps, joggers and trainers, racing suits, gloves, and helmets.



Supercars will make a long-anticipated feature for the first time in the series. These can be stored in up to three bays in hubs – though, once again, some are locked and need to be earned or purchased.

F1® 22 | Developer Deep Dive - VR and New Features (F1® Life) youtu.be

Players can show their supercars off to other users – and now, there's also an opportunity to take them for a spin in the new Pirelli Hot Laps mode. This takes inspiration from the real-life experience where F1 drivers give celebs and journalists rides around the track. You can choose from one of the eight sports cars such as Aston Martin, Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes-AMG, including the hybrid McLaren Artura and mid-engined Ferrari F8 Tributo.

Inevitably, fans could not wait until the July release and took to Twitter to express their excitement.

One highlighted its "super neat graphics," while another reiterated: "This VR on the starting grid looks decent."

A third added: " F1 22 will be the best F1 game so far."

F1 22 launches on 1 July for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.



