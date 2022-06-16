ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Man convicted in attempted murder of his relative

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4vqN_0gCk5kFt00

A Morgan City man has been convicted of attempted murder in a May 2020 shooting.

16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé said that the jury found Troy Watson guilty of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a woman who is a relative of his.

The incident started earlier in the day, when the two were arguing and police had to come and separate them. But later that evening when the victim was in bed with her young child, Waston entered the room and shot her point blank in the forehead.

Watson allegedly admitted to shooting the victim, and also allegedly test-fired the gun beforehand to make sure it was working properly.

The victim survived, but was in the hospital for more than a month.

The sentencing range for attempted second degree murder is not less than ten nor more than fifty years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Sentencing is set before the Honorable Keith R.J. Comeaux on August 23, 2022.

Assistant District Attorneys Craig Colwart and Brady Holtzclaw prosecuted the case.

The case was investigated by the Morgan City Police Department.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Man arrested for arson on Matthews Street during DWI stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge fire investigators arrested a man on Sunday, June 19 for alleged arson on Matthews Street. According to officials, Christopher Duhon Jr. was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office during an alleged DWI stop and was booked by Louisiana State Police for DWI. During the investigation, evidence was found and fire investigators were able to charge him with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man found guilty of shooting stepdaughter while she was in bed

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A jury unanimously found Troy Watson guilty of attempted second-degree murder relating to a 2020 Morgan City shooting that injured his stepdaughter, according to a press release from the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Watson had an argument with his stepdaughter on May...
WAFB

Two people arrested in fake check scheme, authorities say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of suspects Gerald Ford of Baton Rouge and Crystal Jackson of Denham Springs in connection with a fake check scheme. “These two conspired to pass multiple fake checks through an LPSO inmate commissary account,” Livingston Parish...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Morgan City, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Morgan City, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was charged with vehicular homicide after a head-on collision killed a Walker woman. The Louisiana State Police says that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA-30. They learned that 22-year-old Summer McKinnon was driving a 2021 Honda Accord north on LA-30 at the same time a 2019 Audi A8 was driving south on LA-30. LSP says that McKinnon crossed the median and entered the opposite lane striking the Audi head-on.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#District Attorneys#Sentencing#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
wbrz.com

Addis man arrested for shooting unarmed neighbor in self-defense

ADDIS - Robert Martin of Addis is facing attempted second-degree murder charges after shooting and wounding his neighbor on Tuesday evening. "Not having my husband has been horrible," Martin's wife, Brandy Martin said. He says he was protecting his family when he shot the man in self-defense. Martin's wife says...
ADDIS, LA
KATC News

New Iberia man arrested on various firearm and drug charges

New Iberia Police responded to a narcotics complaint called in by Probation and Parole agents. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, officers arrived at a residence in the 100 block of Delasalle Drive where agents were conducting a check on Caleb Bundick who is currently on probation. Agents said upon entering the residence, they were met with the smell of marijuana.
NEW IBERIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Third suspect, 21-year-old Gonzales man, arrested in Donaldsonville homicide case

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a third suspect in connection with a Donaldsonville homicide. According to a news release, deputies arrested 21-year-old Donovan Starks on June 15 in relation to the fatal shooting of Cedrick Mumphrey. Starks was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, Illegal...
99.9 KTDY

Major Cockfighting Ring Busted in St. Martin Parish

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office busted up a suspected cockfighting operation on Father's Day Weekend, citing 18 people and arresting one of them on a slew of guns and drug charges. Acting on recent reports of the illegal activity, officers say they noticed suspicious activity happening in...
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

Man Arrested in New Iberia Burglary Lied to Police about Who He Is

A man who was busted while inside of a home in New Iberia burglarizing the place decided to lie to police about his identity, and it didn't work. According to New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter yesterday afternoon their officers were called about a burglary that was happened. They, along with a K-9 officer, surrounded the house.
NEW IBERIA, LA
wbrz.com

NAKAMOTO: Police chief denies taking missing money from evidence room

ST. GABRIEL - St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau is denying any wrongdoing after search warrants were executed on his home and the police department this week. The warrants were done in conjunction with the Iberville Parish Sheriffs Office and the FBI after evidence went missing from the police department's evidence room. The evidence in question is $3,500 that was tagged and should have been in the room.
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy