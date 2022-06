I’ve lived in Yuma County my whole life. My great-grandfather started dry land farming in 1887 after the Homestead Act and we’ve been here ever since. There were no tractors or harvesters, just horses to plow while you prayed for rain. In those days, the community around you was your greatest support. I believe that’s still true today, which is why my membership on Colorado’s Agriculture Commission means so much to me.

