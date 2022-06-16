ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

County's rich history makes for great day trips

By Michael D. Bates Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This story is part of an occasional series of “staycations” that allow Citrus County residents to spend vacation time locally this summer without the expense of traveling very far. Martin Luther King Jr. once said: “We are not makers of history. We are made...

www.chronicleonline.com

Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Public needs to respect Crystal River park

Crystal River proposes new rules for Hunter Springs Park. Find the right balance between safety and fun. Since its $1.5 million facelift, Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River has become increasingly popular. It’s the only public beach access to King’s Bay and one of only three public beaches in the county.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Commissioner to speak to TOO FAR

The TOO FAR foundation invites the public to its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Guest speaker will be Citrus County Commissioner Jeff Kinard, who will discuss the extension of the Florida turnpike and the $4,200,000 grant the state of Florida has given two TOO FAR to help clean up our lakes.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Friday, June 17

(Re Friday, June 17’s front-page story, “Kitchen: ‘No way, no how’ to any millage hike”): It just goes to show that there’s a first time for everything. I actually agree with Ron Kitchen and Scott Carnahan that the proposed increased millage rate from 7.6 to 8.8 would be too much of a burden to bear on the taxpayers of Citrus County and there’s no way that needs to be implemented. The Chronicle reporters and editors also need a lesson in mathematics. The story states that this would be a 1.05% increase in the tax rate. The proposed budget reflects an increase of 1.05 mills. This represents more than a 13% increase in the millage rate.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19

Thursday, June 16, I read that article about the nurses on the front page (“Bravera Health Seven Rivers works to attract nurses amid national shortage”). I hope everybody knows how to read between the lines. It may be a different story. Also, to the two nurses on the front page: You’re supposed to cover your nose with your mask.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

0619 Chronicle week in review: Miles Teller Citrus County 'Top Gun,' Manatee Lanes new ownership after 40 years, Meadowcrest says no to affordable housing plan and 'Cyber Knights' arrest 10

Although Miles Teller’s performance as Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in the blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” has launched him into another stratosphere, for Teller, it also means a victory for Lecanto High and its baseball program. Early in the movie, as Tom Cruise’s character, Maverick, looks...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Habitat 'blesses' new homes

A vision three-plus years in the works for Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County is now becoming a reality. Habitat for Humanity at Citrus Springs is now underway, as the first two homes in the development are under construction, with three more homes to follow closely behind. To mark the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chronicle didn’t cover our rally

"Thanks for coverage of rallies" on June 15. I would like to mention the rally that was not covered by the Chronicle. On May 14, in Inveness there were around 100 people at the corner of Apopka Ave and Courthouse Square with signs supporting women’s reproductive rights. As these rights cover more than half of the U.S. population.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County high and dry in June

The rainy season started June 1 but you wouldn’t know it. It’s been dry, hot and humid in Citrus County all month and the data is in to prove it. Normally, Citrus receives 7.8 inches of rain in June. With two-thirds of the month already over, we’ve only received about 2.6 inches.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bilirakis is for us, needs your vote in the Primary

Bilirakis is for us, needs your vote in the Primary. After redistricting, we are now in U.S. House District 12 (Pasco, Hernando and Citrus). We need to re-elect Congressman Gus Bilirakis. He was involved with the National Defense Authorization Act (2021) to help veterans with health issues after burn pit exposures and to increase stability in Eastern Mediterranean by opposing weapon sales to Turkey.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

‘Fever’ of 100+ stingrays glides within inches of Florida swimmers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Clermont family recorded a mind-blowing video Friday from the rooftop restaurant at the Lani Kai Island Resort in Fort Myers Beach. Dana Baquero says his daughter was first to spot the jaw-dropping sight from the Sun Deck while the family was visiting relatives. As...
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – MURPHY & SHERIFF

I’m calling in reference to the article in Sunday, June 19’s Chronicle, “Communication is a two-way street” (Page C1’s “Murphy’s Law” column). Sheriff Prendergast, I think really, you should be ashamed of yourself. Trina Murphy, kudos to you. Your reply was gracious and factual. Sheriff Prendergast, you have to make sure that the information is sent on time, before the paper is completely finished. Also, you writing letters, Sheriff Prendergast, or sending a copy of the letter to Republican clubs and such, in my opinion, that’s pandering. I don’t know what you’re trying to prove. You also need to come clean and be factual with your budget, Sheriff Prendergast, instead of trying to convince us with your fear tactics. Once again, good job, Ms. Murphy. Have a good day.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two stormy days!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heat and humidity are still high today. But thunderstorms will start earlier in the afternoon and be more widespread Sunday and Monday. As the storms pop up, that will take the edge off the heat. Most of the coming week is dry, and a Northeast wind will bring in some lower humidity. By Tuesday we could see dew points drop into the 60s, which is a much more comfortable feel outside. Tuesday is also the start of Summer. The Summer Solstice, the time when the sun is farthest north in our sky, occurs at 5:14 a.m. EDT.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
villages-news.com

Modification of sign signals arrival of new retail in northern tip of The Villages

A modification of a sign is signaling the likely arrival of new retail in the northern tip of The Villages. The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors has agreed to turn over the ownership and maintenance of the Phillips Villas sign to the Developer. The Developer wants to modify the sign to indicate the presence of a possible new retail tenant. A drawing reviewed by the CDD 4 board showed the Phillips Villas sign also include the addition of the words Mulberry Grove Plaza.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon man follows that dream

Elvis Aaron Presley is estimated to have sold a billion records worldwide. The musician and singer still sells about one million records annually, 45 years after his death in 1977. He’s earned 171 gold, 94 platinum, and 34 multi-platinum discs for his albums and singles as of 2018, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

For eight generations, the Strickland family has made a mark on Old Homosassa

Editor’s note: The history of any geographical area is the history of its people, the pioneers and early settlers, the builders and business owners and the individual families that make up the community. In Old Homosassa, the Strickland family goes back eight generations to the 1830s, with the arrival...
click orlando

🚣 Hidden gem: Zip through canyons at this Ocala adventure park

OCALA, Fla. – Who needs mountains when you have Marion County? Floridians will be surprised at what they find when making a beeline for these zip lines. The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park, located at 8045 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala, gives Floridians adventures by air, land and water, all set against beautiful lakes, sky bridges, cliffs and canyons.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

On the Campaign Trail

Campaign Trail is a listing of political events for the 2022 election season. Send information, including campaign fundraisers by Thursdays weekly, to jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com. Diana Finegan, candidate for County Commission District 2, will be the guest facilitator at the Whale of an Event at the Fellowship Hall, First United Methodist Church...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness council to consider waste collection price hike

The Inverness City Council and city residents will have the chance Tuesday for some trash talk. The council will consider its city manager’s request during its regularly scheduled public meeting when he will ask permission to hike the city’s monthly waste collection fee. The current monthly residential rate...
INVERNESS, FL

