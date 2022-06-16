County's rich history makes for great day trips

I’m calling in reference to the article in Sunday, June 19’s Chronicle, “Communication is a two-way street” (Page C1’s “Murphy’s Law” column). Sheriff Prendergast, I think really, you should be ashamed of yourself. Trina Murphy, kudos to you. Your reply was gracious and factual. Sheriff Prendergast, you have to make sure that the information is sent on time, before the paper is completely finished. Also, you writing letters, Sheriff Prendergast, or sending a copy of the letter to Republican clubs and such, in my opinion, that’s pandering. I don’t know what you’re trying to prove. You also need to come clean and be factual with your budget, Sheriff Prendergast, instead of trying to convince us with your fear tactics. Once again, good job, Ms. Murphy. Have a good day.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO