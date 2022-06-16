ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller provides a gameplay experience to your smartphone

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reimagine gameplay with the Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller. Compatible with most Android and iPhone smartphones, it brings a console-class gameplay experience to your smartphone. Moreover, this mobile gaming controller includes console-quality controls, analog triggers, and programmable macros. The Razer Kishi V2 also features an extendable bridge that holds smartphones...

thegadgetflow.com

Related
Gadget Flow

Ultra Hoodie weather-adaptable hoodie has a modular ecosystem & expandable functionality

Elevate your day when you wear the Ultra Hoodie weather-adaptable hoodie. Designed with a modular ecosystem, it offers expandable functionality that takes care of all your needs. In fact, the modular system includes the M-system cardholder, M-system pack, and M-system HexHat. Offering thermal regulation, peak performance, and a technical design, it’s ideal for outdoor adventures. Moreover, it boasts convenient zipper pockets, air vents for breathability, a towel loop on the back, and a watch window for your smartwatch. Additionally, the hoodie has a water bottle holder, reflective stripes for safety, 360-degree stretch, an AirPods strap, and earbuds passthrough vents. It has everything you could ever want from a technical performance hoodie. Get a piece of apparel that keeps up with everything you do, no matter the weather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Soul Nation EMOTION MAX over-ear headphones feature a 40 mm driver combined with comfort

Listen to music for up to 38 hours nonstop with the Soul Nation EMOTION MAX over-ear headphones. Sporting a wireless design with a high-quality exterior combined with a metallic brand logo plate, you’ll be proud to wear the Soul Nation EMOTION MAX. Moreover, they feature a powerful 40 mm driver paired with AptX and AAC code. So you’ll hear deep, low bass with clear mids and highs. These over-ear headphones also feature ANC technology with 4 built-in microphones that cancel out unwanted background noise. In fact, Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology enhances vocal clarity. Alternatively, switch to Transparency mode to hear approaching vehicles and environmental sounds without pausing your music. Finally, they’re available in 3 colors—beige, blue, and black—and connect to 2 devices simultaneously.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

DexShell DEXFUZE Waterproof Drylite Gloves work with touchscreens to keep you connected

Get rid of soggy hands and stay connected and warm with the innovative DEXFUZE Waterproof Drylite Gloves by DexShell. Totally waterproof, windproof, and breathable, they keep your hands comfortable no matter how chilly it is. Featuring the DEXFUZE technology, these lightweight dexterous gloves have a 3-bonded-in-1 fabric construction. This includes an ergonomic outer shell, a seamless-knit luxurious merino wool glove inner, and a high-performance Porelle insert. Not only that, but this engineered glove technology ensures there is zero movement between the glove layers. So it avoids the liner slippage hassle that occurs with sewn-in membrane inserts. Furthermore, they also come with a touchscreen design. So you maintain cozy digits as you text in cold and wet conditions without cumbersome bulk.
APPLE
Gadget Flow

hardgraft Original Bi-Fold Wallet features 6 credit card slots and a compartment for notes

Conveniently take your money with you everywhere using the hardgraft Original Bi-Fold Wallet. Instead of stashing your cash in your pocket (or worse—forgetting your money), this leather accessory provides dedicated compartments. In particular, it includes 6 credit card slots in black leather, enabling you to store and easily reach for what you need at the checkout. It also features a compartment for bills for easy access. This way, you can separate your plastic from notes. Moreover, this wallet uses rich vegetable-tanned leather, which works in perfect contrast with microsuede. Additionally, measuring 4.1″ by 3.5″, it provides ample room for your money while making it lightweight and portable. Overall, made in Italy, it’s durable, long-lasting, and great for life on the go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Mobile Gaming#Game Controller#Android
Gadget Flow

Garmin Forerunner 255 Series GPS smartwatches have new training metrics & enhanced features

Train like a pro with the Garmin Forerunner 255 Series GPS smartwatches. This collection includes the Forerunner 255, Forerunner 255S, Forerunner 255 Music, and Forerunner 255S Music. Designed for runners, each smartwatch hosts a range of features and training tools to help you strive. This includes a morning report—a feature that shares information about last night’s sleep, HRV status, daily workout suggestions, and the day’s weather. Another new feature is full triathlon support, enabling you to easily toggle between sports at the press of a button. Moreover, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Series tracks heart rate variability to receive a better understanding of your recovery and overall wellness. You’ll also receive access to Garmin Pay. This enables you to breeze through checkouts by making payments from your wrist. Finally, these smartwatches offer personalized training and recovery insights, such as built-in workouts.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Grab Your Breakfast family card game allows everyone to bond around the table at mealtimes

Feel more connected to your loved ones in the morning with the Grab Your Breakfast family card game. Perfect for tabletop lovers, it can improve family bonding as well as provide a learning opportunity. In fact, with pictures to help, it’s great for those learning the English language. But it can also be a great opportunity to reduce your screentime. Moreover, the goal of Grab Your Breakfast is simple: complete as many sets as quickly as you can. For more of a challenge, some cards are worth more points than others. Plus, you can receive bonus points for special combinations. Remember not to let others collect the items you need to win. Overall, recommended for ages 6 and above, it has an average playtime of 20–30 minutes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic party float lets you and friends relax on water

Gather with friends this summer with the BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic party float. Measuring 10′ in circumference and with the ability to hold up to 900 lbs, it’s the must-have beach accessory. Moreover, this party float utilizes military-grade PVC skin to withstand collisions, bumps, and scrapes. It also includes a BVA traction pad to minimize slips when it’s time to dive into the water. Furthermore, enjoy a cold beverage while basking in the sun thanks to the KULA Landing. This feature provides easy access to your drinks. All the while, transporting the BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic is easy with the BOTE’s grab handles. This means no more numb fingers while you’re taking it from your car to the beach. Overall, become the perfect host this summer with this flotation accessory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Pure Flux One hybrid eBike has a 25-mile range and remains lightweight at just 17.5 kg

Switch to the Pure Flux One hybrid eBike for commutes or leisurely rides. Lightweight at just 17.5 kg, it’s comfortable for everyday use. In fact, it boasts a 25-mile range and includes an easily removable battery that reaches an 80% charge in just 3 hours. Moreover, this hybrid eBike features a 250W rear wheel hub motor system with 3 assistance settings (15 km/h, 20 km/h, and 25 km/h). This bike also features a comfortable saddle, ergonomic handlebar grips, and textured brake levers. Above all, it features a Gates carbon Drive chain for low maintenance and minimal cleaning. Meanwhile, it’s built to tackle traffic, serve curbs, and handle rough terrain on your commutes. Overall, it sports an easy-to-ride design; just fit the battery, pedal, and go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Surf Sheet sand-free beach blanket uses upright sides to keep sand off the flat surface

Making your time at the beach more pleasant, the Surf Sheet sand-free beach blanket has a unique patented design. Crafted with upright sides, it helps to keep sand off the flat surface. Sure, you love the feeling of sand in between your toes. But sand in your food or all over your stuff? Not so much. Made from water-resistant and durable ripstop nylon, it comes with a sewn-on stuff bag, 4 separate sandbags, and 4 additional tent stakes. Fill the sandbags at the beach with sand to help anchor your Surf Sheet exactly where you put it. And use the stakes when you use the Surf Sheet as a picnic blanket at the park. Ideal for all beach lovers and outdoor adventurers, it stays put even on windy days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Foxie Curler hair styling tool doesn’t have cords, so you can add curls anywhere, anytime

Effortlessly add curls to your locks with the Foxie Curler hair styling tool. Boasting a wireless design, you can upgrade your beauty routine wherever. Moreover, this hair styling tool won’t burn your hair, thanks to the ceramic plating and the adjustable heat options. In fact, it has a temperature range of 150–200 °C to accommodate all hair types. This diversity also lets you achieve soft waves, romantic curls, or classic curls. Best of all, the Foxie Curler heats up in just 70–80 seconds, and everything is displayed on the small LCD screen. Furthermore, perfect your curls by changing the direction of your curls without tangling your hair. This design also helps to create an even finish on both sides. Finally, the 4,800 mAh battery lasts for up to 60 minutes on a single charge. So you can use it several times without worrying about a half-finished look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Koogeek O1EU Outlet is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa

Stay connected with multiple platforms when you have the Koogeek O1EU Outlet. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, you can control it with ease and create a unified ecosystem. In fact, this smart compatibility allows you to control it via voice command. Moreover, use the Koogeek O1EU Outlet to set custom schedules and timers from your device. So you can return home from work with a light on or charge your phone at certain times of the day. Furthermore, this smart outlet includes 3 smart USB charging ports. All of which are compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPad, and other USB-powered devices. It also features 3, Wi-Fi-enabled AC outlets for convenience. Finally, monitor real-time, daily, and monthly electric power consumption via the Koogeek Home app to conserve energy and save money.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Traeger Gills Ironwood 885 pellet grill has double-sidewall insulation for even results

Elevate your cooking with the Traeger Gills Ironwood 885 pellet grill. Designed with double-sidewall insulation, it maintains steady heat levels for consistent results. Moreover, this pellet grill includes the Super Smoke mode to ramp up a wood-fired flavor at the press of a button. In fact, it features the Downdraft Exhaust System to keep fresh smoke flowing over your food to deliver the best flavor. The Traeger Gills Ironwood 885 also includes TurboTemp to improve startup time. This also helps the grill temperature to recover quickly after lifting the lid. Furthermore, this grill reaches a maximum temperature of 500°F with easily adjustable 5°F increments. Finally, the D2 controller with a digital display makes setting the grill temperature as easy as switching on an oven.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Scewo BRO electric wheelchair carries you comfortably & safely up & down straight stairs

Combat stairs with ease when you have the Scewo BRO electric wheelchair. Equipped with sensors, it continuously measures the environment, enabling you to safely travel up and down straight stairs on 2 wheels. Simply move the joystick in your desired direction while the optional reversing camera allows you to monitor your surroundings. Moreover, this electric wheelchair offers a maximum incline of 72%. Best of all, it provides the perfect balance and support to conquer bumps and inclines. In fact, it automatically adjusts the seat, so you feel comfortable and supported while sitting upright. Furthermore, the Scewo BRO travels at a maximum speed of 10 km/h, and the battery allows you to travel up to 35 km on a single charge. Finally, it becomes more intelligent and constantly learns thanks to regular software updates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Monitormate miniS monitor stand includes 4 USB 3.0 ports, an external power supply, & more

Organize your workstation and make charging your gadgets easier when you have the Monitormate miniS metal monitor stand. It’s equipped with all the features you need for powering your devices. This includes 4 USB 3.0 ports, a fast charger, and an external power supply for iMac, MacBook Pro, MacBook, Dell, and PC. In fact, this metal monitor stand includes 1 fast-charging port (2A maximum) for your phone or tablet. Moreover, the Monitormate miniSs’ ports support USB charging even when your computer’s off. This stand also helps to keep your work setup organized thanks to the space underneath for your keyboard and mouse. That’s great for a work-from-home life, so you can switch off at the end of the day. Finally, it’s available in black or silver.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Apple 13″ MacBook Pro with M2 chip is 40% faster than the M1 model & has 20 hrs of battery

Get anything done so much faster when you have the Apple 13″ MacBook Pro with M2 chip. In fact, it’s a whopping 40% faster than the 13″ MacBook Pro with M1. Beyond this, it also offers up to 20 hours of battery life as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. You’ll love the Thunderbolt connectivity, P3 wide color gamut, and studio-quality mics. Moreover, this new laptop boasts up to 500 nits of brightness, the Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar, and a retina display. Furthermore, the M2 MacBook Pro has an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. It also has up to 24 GB of memory, an up to 2 TB SSD, and advanced camera ISP. With an active cooling system, it lets you power through content editing without killing the battery. With a similar design to the previous model, its impressive power increase keeps it working harder. So you can work smarter.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Harber London Microfibre Minimalist Desk Mat has a dense body for cushioning & protection

Make work more enjoyable with the Harber London Microfibre Minimalist Desk Mat. Sporting a dense body, it protects and cushions your hands and wrists from the strains of everyday typing. Moreover, this Harber London desk mat has a microfibre lining, making it soft to the touch for all-day comfort. Because if you’re working at a computer every day, you deserve to love your environment. Furthermore, this workstation accessory comes in 3 sizes: 19.6″ by 11.8″, 31.49″ by 12.59″, and 31.49″ by 17.71″. With multiple size options, you can choose the right one for your desk space and accessories. Overall, use this soft grey desk mat as a base for your computer keyboard and mouse as well as other accessories such as stationery.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box multisport launch monitor allows you to train indoors

Perfect your golf training without having to leave your home with the Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box multisport launch monitor. Available in a variety of packages, it has everything you need from range practice to course gameplay. In fact, it includes up to 25 golf courses, FSX Pro, and Fairgrounds and comes pre-loaded with FSX 2020. Easy to assemble, you can expect unmatched accuracy and reliability in a play-anywhere format. Moreover, this multisport launch monitor captures your performance data with incredible precision. The Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box also features Skill Drill to bring the pitch to you in modes such as passing, corner kick, penalty kick, and many more. Finally, you’ll even get the option of family-friend games like bowling, darts, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

MODL Infinity Tool flexible multitool carabiner does anything you need on any adventure

The Infinity Tool is a new kind of flexible multitool that can take on limitless configurations. It’s strong, stretchy, and modular, meaning you can connect multiple together for whatever you need. Able to hold up to 70 pounds of weight, it lets you hang toolboxes, gear, buckets, coolers, and more. It also has cinching functionality so you can use it to tie down your chords, rope, tent—anything. Made of platinum silicone, it won’t scratch your beloved gear. The Infinity Tool is also the start of a new ecosystem—with the release of new studs, the Infinity Tool’s functionality (and personality) will grow exponentially going into the future. This new multitool also fits right onto the MODL Bottle—water’s first multitool—as a way to attach it to anything.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

The best gaming laptops to buy this summer

Do your summer plans involve leveling characters in games like The Witcher 3 and The Final Cut? Or maybe you’re all about playing against online opponents? No matter your PC gaming preference, we’ve got the best gaming laptops to buy this summer. From ultra-powerful models like the Dell...
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

