Historically Black church in Rowan County destroyed in fire, officials say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A historically Black church built in the 1800s in Rowan County was destroyed in a fire overnight, officials confirmed Thursday.

Firefighters from the Franklin Fire Department responded to the blaze at 1270 Gheen Road near Will black Road just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, officials said.

The former Methodist church was 75% involved in flames when firefighters arrived.

Officials said the church had not had a service in around 50 years.

Because it is a house of worship, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in investigating the cause of the fire.

Investigators had not determined the cause as of Thursday morning.

