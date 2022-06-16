ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Historically Black church in Rowan County destroyed in fire, officials say

By Mike Andrews
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUhMK_0gCk3Io500

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A historically Black church built in the 1800s in Rowan County was destroyed in a fire overnight, officials confirmed Thursday.

Firefighters from the Franklin Fire Department responded to the blaze at 1270 Gheen Road near Will black Road just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, officials said.

The former Methodist church was 75% involved in flames when firefighters arrived.

Tropicana Bar ‘gutted’ by overnight fire in Cornelius

Officials said the church had not had a service in around 50 years.

Because it is a house of worship, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in investigating the cause of the fire.

Investigators had not determined the cause as of Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Fundraisers for those injured in Statesville golf cart crash

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Fundraisers are ongoing to help those recovering from a devastating crash involving a golf cart last week in Statesville. The crash, which police said was caused when a drunk driver crossed over the center line and struck the golf cart, killed two people and injured four others.
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
City
Cornelius, NC
Rowan County, NC
Society
WBTW News13

North Carolina man escapes courthouse ahead of drug sentencing

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who escaped from a courthouse ahead of his sentencing has been arrested, the Concord Police Department said Monday. Jeremy Franklin had pleaded guilty and was in court for a drug trafficking sentencing last Wednesday. Franklin was able to escape beforehand, the police report indicated. A search ensued […]
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Church#Methodist Church#Alcohol#Historically Black#Tropicana Bar#Cornelius Officials#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs17 Com
WFMY NEWS2

5-year-old daughter, mother attacked by German shepherd in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman Police Department responded to a call about a mother and 5-year-old daughter being attacked by their neighbor's dog on May 29th, around 11 a.m. Aminah Laughlin, 31, said her daughter Carmen was bitten on the arm by their neighbor's German shepherd/rottweiler mix dog. She was also bitten on her left hand while trying to save her daughter.
RANDLEMAN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
FOX8 News

‘Major storms’ reported in Winston-Salem; officials dealing with multiple trees on houses, power outages

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is responding to “major storms” on the east side of the city on Friday afternoon. Multiple trees have fallen on houses, according to a WSFD statement. Around 9,000 homes are currently without power across Forsyth County. Officials are asking anyone who sees flooding or downed power lines […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Fathers celebrate Father’s Day, Juneteenth at parade in Gastonia

The wrong ‘Robert Jones.’ Man calls WBTV for help after DMV erroneously suspends his license. Robert E. Jones, Jr., of Charlotte, had his driver's license wrongfully suspended by the N.C. DMV. No plans in place for interstate toll lanes at Carolina border. Updated: 3 hours ago. Despite years...
GASTONIA, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem hotel robbed at gunpoint, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery that targeted a local hotel Friday evening. According to a news release, just before 5:30 p.m. officers were called to the Ramada Inn on the 500 block of Akron Drive regarding the incident. When officers arrived, a hotel employee...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy