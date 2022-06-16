The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche's Alzheimer's Drug Fails, Advisors Back Pfizer, Moderna Shots For Youngest Kids, Valneva Settles COVID-19 Pact With UK

I’m writing this on Sunday and the stock market is closed Monday. Bitcoin is crashing again, though, this weekend as it’s dumping below $20,000. It’s obviously going through a crash and the argument that it was a safe haven or replacement for money, much less a store of value, has been evaporated, as several crypto exchanges this month have suspended customer withdrawals. No one in their right mind would put their money into crypto as a safety position now. They’d be better off burying their money in jars in their backyard or buying gold and putting it away somewhere.

