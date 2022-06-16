The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche's Alzheimer's Drug Fails, Advisors Back Pfizer, Moderna Shots For Youngest Kids, Valneva Settles COVID-19 Pact With UK
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. FDA Committee Backs Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines For Toddlers, Youngest Children. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted in favor of amending the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Moderna Inc's MRNA and Pfizer...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0