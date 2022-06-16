ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Juneteenth Celebrations Define Black Liberation

By Safire R. Sostre
Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the largest Juneteenth events you should know about this year. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of legal slavery in the United States. Historically, June 19 marks the day when federal troops arrived at Galveston, Texas in 1865 with news that enslaved Africans were...

Essence

The History Of Juneteenth

The holiday is recognized nationally but traditionally, it was celebrated in Texas. Juneteenth (a blend of the words “June” and “nineteenth”) is a holiday commemorating the freedom of all enslaved African Americans in the United States of America. History books commonly refer to January 1, 1863 as the end of slavery since President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation ordering the end of slavery. Unfortunately, that document did not register to states further south. It was not until June 19, 1865 that an executive decree made in Texas, freed all enslaved people in the United States. Celebrations from newly freed Black people emerged and Juneteenth was born. The memorialization of the holiday has evolved tremendously throughout the years.
TEXAS STATE
Essence

Durag Fest Co-Founder Dammit Wesley On Juneteenth’s Commodification, Black Beauty, and Plugs for Durags

Grown from an epiphany into an annual safe space for Black people, Wesley explains why this year’s celebration continues to preserve our culture. Charlotte artist Dammit Wesley and his co-founding team behind Durag Fest built an epiphany into a cultural phenomenon. At the time, the Marvel film Black Panther had surpassed all conventional thought by critics and moviegoers, destroyed box office numbers, and became a much-needed exploration into Black culture. Juneteenth, which in most Black epicenters across the U.S. had been celebrated for more than three decades, had begun to be encroached upon by “mainstream America.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Essence

5 Important Moments That Happened At The 2022 American Black Film Festival

ABFF took place in Miami Beach June 15-19 with Issa Rae serving as this year's ambassador. During opening night of the 26th Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF), Issa Rae, this year’s festival ambassador, thanked ABFF for “Creating a space for creatives like me to meet my potential collaborators and my inspirations and for a supportive space for me to showcase my work.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Essence

Joy Reid And Tiffany Cross Create Space For Women Of Color In ‘The Culture Is’

ESSENCE spoke exclusively to Reid and Cross about their four-part special, ‘The Culture Is: Black Women’ premiering June 19 on MSNBC. In the age of the Gaslight Gatekeep Girl Boss, there are many negative beliefs surrounding women in the workplace: Women are too catty. Women are always in competitions with one another. Those ideas have become definitive for women of color—but particularly for Black women.
SOCIETY
Essence

Law Roach's Collaborative Collection With Hervé Léger Proves He Is The Master Of Archival Dressing

The famed fashion stylist blends the old with the new for the brand's Resort 2023 collection. Law Roach does indeed do it all. Not only is the award-winning stylist the sartorial architect behind some of the biggest names, and thus, biggest fashion moments in Hollywood (think Zendaya’s 2018 Met Gala Joan of Arc moment, that Mary J. Blige Jean-Louis Sabaj look, a number of Venus Williams looks, and countless more). Somehow, the Chicago native has found the time to simultaneously serve as a judge on HBO’s reality voguing competition show, Legendary, join British Vogue as its Contributing West Coast Editor and, most recently, join forces with longstanding luxury fashion brand Hervé Léger to co-design its limited edition Resort 2023 collection — and the collaboration is a perfect match.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

