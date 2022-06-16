Woman Told She 'Always Smells' by Boyfriend Backed Online After Viral Post
It’s not you, it’s your clothes. Soak your clothes in warm water with a high concentration of cheap, regular white vinegar. Man made fabrics hold in more smells, especially polyester that do many work shirts are made from.
It’s hereditary in the females in my family. Sweat profusely and fast metabolism. Treat shirt’s-armpit area with vinegar, baking soda, Dawn. Then wash clothes in regular cycle with detergent. Make a mask for armpits with Indian clay mask, ACV and water twice a week. Rinse and shower daily with Dial antibacterial soap. Wipe armpit area with 2% Salicylic acid pad. Wear clinical strength Mitchum antiperspirant. Twice a month soak in a bath with Epsom salts and baking soda. The struggle is real.
I sweat like crazy too. I have super bad anxiety also that doesn't help with any of it plus a prostetic leg. I found sweatblock on Amazon and I ordered the roll on kind. I use to use the wipes but the roll on is just so much easier for everywhere that I put it. it works better than any antiperspirant I've ever used. you apply it once a week or whenever you can smell the sweat after a day or 2 you just re- apply. I never have to wear deodorant anymore, I don't sweat excessively anymore as long as I use it. it's 101° today and it's extra humid outside and my arm pits are dry as a bone and so is everywhere else I've applied the sweat block. my face and back are soaking wet tho but I'm out here working in the yard. try it, you won't be disappointed.
