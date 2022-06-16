ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Woman Told She 'Always Smells' by Boyfriend Backed Online After Viral Post

By Sophie Lloyd
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The "mortified" woman received plenty of support from Mumsnet users after her partner's comment about her body...

Comments / 42

Colleen Fahey Reich
4d ago

It’s not you, it’s your clothes. Soak your clothes in warm water with a high concentration of cheap, regular white vinegar. Man made fabrics hold in more smells, especially polyester that do many work shirts are made from.

POV
4d ago

It’s hereditary in the females in my family. Sweat profusely and fast metabolism. Treat shirt’s-armpit area with vinegar, baking soda, Dawn. Then wash clothes in regular cycle with detergent. Make a mask for armpits with Indian clay mask, ACV and water twice a week. Rinse and shower daily with Dial antibacterial soap. Wipe armpit area with 2% Salicylic acid pad. Wear clinical strength Mitchum antiperspirant. Twice a month soak in a bath with Epsom salts and baking soda. The struggle is real.

truth101
3d ago

I sweat like crazy too. I have super bad anxiety also that doesn't help with any of it plus a prostetic leg. I found sweatblock on Amazon and I ordered the roll on kind. I use to use the wipes but the roll on is just so much easier for everywhere that I put it. it works better than any antiperspirant I've ever used. you apply it once a week or whenever you can smell the sweat after a day or 2 you just re- apply. I never have to wear deodorant anymore, I don't sweat excessively anymore as long as I use it. it's 101° today and it's extra humid outside and my arm pits are dry as a bone and so is everywhere else I've applied the sweat block. my face and back are soaking wet tho but I'm out here working in the yard. try it, you won't be disappointed.

toofab.com

Mom Mortified After 4-Year-Old Takes 'Very Big Poo' in Hardware Store Display Toilet

A dad who went into a hardware store looking for washing line ended up having to wash something else... when his son took a dump in one of the display toilets. The unfortunate stink-cident occurred at a B&Q store in Glastonbury, UK — akin to Home Depot in the US — and was all documented on the boy's mortified mother's Facebook page.
KIDS
TravelNoire

Girl Almost Dies During Mid-Flight Allergic Reaction After Passenger Refuses To Stop Eating Nuts

A British teen is lucky to be alive after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to nuts another passenger was eating on her flight. Joanna Jones and her 14-year-old daughter Poppy were traveling back to England from the Caribbean island nation of Antigua on a British Airways flight. They had been vacationing there with other members of their family on their first trip since the lockdown ended.
HEALTH
Lefty Graves

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half hour

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half-hour. **This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My friend and I decided to carpool for a conference that we had to attend for work. We were enjoying the trip and some time away from our daily routine. As we drove, she shared with me that she was sure her husband was cheating on her.
