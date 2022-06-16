ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of Herschel Walker's Son Complaining About Absent Fathers Resurfaces

By Darragh Roche
 4 days ago
The Republican also has a 10-year-old son and has been accused of having limited involvement in the child's...

Karen Johnson
3d ago

clean your house, everytime this dude opens his mouth he not only puts his foot in it but both hands. family values? right.

Reply
19
wrightallthetime
3d ago

those who live in Glass House shouldn't throw stones. VOTE BLUE Georgia vote blue.

Reply
11
The Pennsyltuckian
3d ago

Which son? It's getting hard to keep track of them all!🤷‍♂️

Reply
17
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is out with a new TV ad aimed at Republican Herschel Walker as the pair face off in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. The 30-second spot appears to be Warnock’s first attack ad tracked by the firm AdImpact, and it features footage of Walker, a former college football star, promoting a body spray and claiming it can kill the virus that causes Covid-19.
