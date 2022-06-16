Video of Herschel Walker's Son Complaining About Absent Fathers Resurfaces
The Republican also has a 10-year-old son and has been accused of having limited involvement in the child's...www.newsweek.com
The Republican also has a 10-year-old son and has been accused of having limited involvement in the child's...www.newsweek.com
clean your house, everytime this dude opens his mouth he not only puts his foot in it but both hands. family values? right.
those who live in Glass House shouldn't throw stones. VOTE BLUE Georgia vote blue.
Which son? It's getting hard to keep track of them all!🤷♂️
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 30