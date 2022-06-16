ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Macroeconomic Headwinds to Hit Nvidia for $500 Million

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been riding powerful tailwinds along its path to incredible growth over the last several years. Unfortunately, a few headwinds are now rising for Nvidia.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine led the company to decide it should stop sales in the region as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine. Elsewhere, the reinstatement of some temporary COVID-19 lockdowns in China is hurting its ability to manufacture products and lowering demand from consumers.

The overall impact for Nvidia is relatively small

Management elaborated on the impacts these headwinds will have in the company's conference call that followed its first-quarter earnings release last month:

Our outlook assumes an estimated impact of approximately $500 million relating to Russia and China COVID lockdowns. We estimate the impact of lower sell-through in Russia and China to affect our Q2 Gaming sell-in by $400 million. Furthermore, we estimate the absence of sales to Russia to have a $100 million impact on Q2 in Data Center.

Add up the two headwinds and sales in Q2 are expected to be $500 million lower because of the above-mentioned factors. Overall, Nvidia forecasts revenue of $8.1 billion in Q2, so the headwinds are likely to hurt sales by roughly 6.1%. Additionally, it adds some uncertainty to the business with the risk that these factors could persist. The Russian war in Ukraine has sadly lasted longer than many had hoped. China is implementing a zero-COVID policy that makes lockdowns more common in the country than anywhere else at this stage of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Dds9_0gCk2NFv00

NVDA Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts.

So long as Nvidia can keep the negative impacts around that 6% range, investors need not become overly concerned. Nvidia grew revenue by 46% year over year in its most recent quarter, which ended in April. It has increased revenue by at least 38.7% from the prior year in each of its last 10 quarters, reaching as high as 83.8% year over year in the quarter ended in April 2021.

The cryptocurrency crash could be a wildcard for Nvidia

Interestingly, one other headwind that may hamper Nvidia's results is the crash in cryptocurrency prices over the last several months. Some cryptocurrency miners use Nvidia's graphic processing units to handle their mining efforts. For that reason, sales have sometimes been correlated with the price of digital assets. Of course, higher prices create more interest in mining and vice versa.

Management noted that the decrease in cryptocurrency prices reduces mining activity on graphic processing units. However, it also acknowledges that quantifying the impact on its business is challenging to accomplish at any rate of precision. Nvidia investors need to be mindful of this potential negative impact, but for now, it is no reason to panic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSp1l_0gCk2NFv00

NVDA PE Ratio data by YCharts.

Caution and not panic is the better recipe for Nvidia investors

While these headwinds are worth watching, investors should also note that Nvidia's business is growing phenomenally and delivering excellent profits . However, at a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.5 and a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 51, the stock is not cheap. Any signs of a slowdown could magnify the volatility of the stock price. Looking at the current valuation (see charts above), which is down off its highs, it's pretty clear that investors have already priced in the current risks.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Parkev Tatevosian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Mining Equipment#Nvda#Russian#Q2 Gaming#Q2 In Data Center
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Bill Miller Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Will Leave Bitcoin With One Massive Advantage Over ETH

Legendary investor Bill Miller says the upcoming Ethereum (ETH) switch to a proof-of-stake network will saddle Bitcoin (BTC) with one huge advantage over the top altcoin. In a new interview on The Investor’s Podcast Network, the billionaire investor says ETH’s switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism could increase financial inequality, a problem that wouldn’t be found on the top crypto asset by market cap.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Economist Says The Winner Will Be...

The crypto market is in doldrums, stuck at very depressed levels. The sell-off hasn't spared top cryptos as well. An analyst, however, is confident of cryptocurrencies outperforming safe havens and also weighed in with a comparison between the top two digital currencies. What Happened: Among the top cryptos, second-ranked Ethereum...
CURRENCIES
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
197K+
Followers
95K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy