'Rarest of Rare' Husky and Dachshund Mix Has Internet Asking: 'How?'

By Monica Greep
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The puppy, named Todd, left Reddit users fawning after his owner shared two adorable images of...

Linda Kratko
4d ago

wish people would STOP . TODD IS ADORABLE BUT STOP WITH THE MIX BREEDS. PLEASE THINK OF THE ANIMALS

Jody Adle
3d ago

People have got to realize that mixing breeds of dogs is harmful to the animals health. Someday someone is going to mess with nature and make something that they'd wished they hadn't.

Frank Smith
3d ago

WHY? STOP MIXING DOGS. If they do it on their own fine but u r making troubled animals. they aren't coming out right.

