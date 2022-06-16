ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

Mason will host a Taco and Tequila Festival mid-July

By Lauren Shields
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OENbZ_0gCk2EJO00

On Sunday, July 10, Mason's Masonic Lodge on Columbia Street is hosting a Taco and Tequila Festival from noon to 8 p.m.

There will be six food trucks and pop-ups: The Electric Taco, Tacos El Rodeo, Vegan Nova, Alma's Antojitos, Chanchos and Cuernos Chuecos.

There will be tequila flights and tequila cocktails, all topped off with some music and an outdoor shopping bazaar.

Tickets are being sold in two-hour increments. The cost for adults is $6, and the cost for children 6-years-old and older is $4. Children 5-years-old and younger get in for free.

There are just over 400 tickets still available.

