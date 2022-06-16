Boss Slammed After 'Fishing' for Information Over Worker's New Job Salary
"I'd just make something up," suggested one Redditor in response to the viral...www.newsweek.com
"I'd just make something up," suggested one Redditor in response to the viral...www.newsweek.com
dont tell new job salary. not their business. keep it private
I'd simply ask in return if they were willing to beat what the new company is paying. Let their reaction dictate your next response.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 15