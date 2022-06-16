ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX staff write open letter on Elon Musk’s ‘behaviour’: ‘Frequent source of embarrassment’

By Johanna Chisholm
 4 days ago

Employees of Elon Musk ’s SpaceX have recently begun drafting a letter to the company’s top executives in which they outline critiques of the CEO ’s online antics, The Verge reported.

The letter, which is being discussed openly in the internal chat system, is accepting signatures from employees of the spacecraft company, who will then forward it along to the desk of SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell.

“Elon’s behaviour in the public sphere is a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks,” the letter reads, which was viewed by the news outlet. “As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX — every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company. It is critical to make clear to our teams and to our potential talent pool that his messaging does not reflect our work, our mission, or our values.”

The letter outlines how Musk’s online activities, namely where he’ll often take to Twitter to air his latest hot take, is negatively impacting the company’s reputation, and by proxy, its employees.

Employees from “across the spectra of gender, ethnicity, seniority, and technical roles have collaborated on” writing the letter and they are encouraging other to to sign the letter either anonymously or by identifying themselves, the document reportedly states.

It’s still unclear who the actual authors of the letter are and The Independent was unable to independently verify The Verge’s reporting on the letter’s contents.

The news outlet notes that they’ve contacted employees who shared the original document in the internal chat system, but they have not responded to requests for comment.

SpaceX was reached for comment by The Independent but did not hear back immediately.

The internal letter arrives on the heels of a recent report from Insider , which alleged that the tech billionaire paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle a sexual misconduct claim against him. Mr Musk has categorically denied those claims, emphasising they were “wild accusations” that were “utterly untrue”.

“It never happened,” the Tesla chief executive stated.

