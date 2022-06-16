ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryanair worker’s rant about employer caught on loudspeaker

By Harrison Moore
 4 days ago

A Ryanair steward shocked passengers by ranting about the firm over the loudspeaker during a flight.

The disgruntled worker made his feelings about the company clear on a journey from Spain to Manchester last week.

He can be heard telling holidaymakers that Ryanair "don't listen to their staff" and that he doesn't have "high expectations".

In the video, the steward can be heard saying: "I do apologise. If you want to file a complaint please do so – go to Ryanair.com.

"They don't listen to their staff, they probably care about you more because you give them money. Instead we're costing them money.

"So give that a go, see how that goes. After four years I literally, I haven't got high expectations for them you know."

A passenger on the flight said the worker seemed "stressed out".

They said: "I had a feeling [the steward] was going to blow, and sure enough a few minutes later he made the announcement.

"I felt really sorry for him to be honest, he seemed really stressed out."

Ryanair declined to comment on the video.

It was reported earlier this week that cabin crew working for Ryanair in Spain had voted to hold six days of strikes at the end of June and early July.

The Spanish-based staff in the USO and SITCPLA unions will walk out for two three-day strikes from 24 June to 26 June and 30 June to 2 July.

Ryanair operates out of more than 20 airports in Spain.

