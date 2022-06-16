ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers call team meeting after 4th straight loss: ‘No one likes getting their a** handed to them every night’

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103ykq_0gCk1zOO00

The Detroit Tigers players are mad as hell about being slapped around by the league, and they don’t want to take it anymore.

On Wednesday night, the Tigers had their doors blown off in a 13-0 home loss to division rivals the Chicago White Sox. The defeat was the capper on a three-game sweep by the visiting team, a fourth straight setback, and the fifth loss in their last six. Suffice to say, Wednesday was just the latest installment in what looks to be a sixth straight losing season for the boys from Detroit.

However, instead of just coming to terms with the fact that the 2022 Tigers may just be built to be a bottom feeder in the American League Central, the roster decided to circle the wagons and try to turn their 24-38 season around.

Detroit Tigers manager says ‘everybody’ is to blame for the team’s poor play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4dtR_0gCk1zOO00
Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Following their latest loss, the Detroit Tigers roster called a players-only meeting to, as catcher Eric Haase explained, get back in a “groove” and stem the tide of getting their “a** handed to them” nightly.

“No one likes getting their a** handed to them every night. We think we’re a better team than this but for whatever reason, we’re not clicking. We’re looking to kind of get back in that groove.”

E ric Haase on Tigers having players-only meeting [via Detroit news]

With all the negativity on the field, Haase said the team’s conversation was to clear the air on their fourth-place play and try to move forward with positivity.

“It’s obviously frustrating,” Haase said. “The way we’ve been playing, nobody likes it. It’s very old. We want to change this. But getting into the weeds with the negative stuff isn’t going to be a good path going forward. So hopefully we aired it out and we’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”

Tiger manager AJ Hinch also took the blame for the team’s showing so far this season. Explaining after their sweep to the White Sox that their performance in 2022 is “unacceptable” and “everybody.” from the players to the front office. deserve heat for their current record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gwix_0gCk1zOO00 Also Read:
Yoan Moncada has 5 hits, 5 RBIs as White Sox crush Tigers

“We are accountable to the performance,” Hinch said Wednesday. “This is unacceptable. We are better than this. We haven’t lived up to the standards we expect. What the solution is, that’s something we talk about all the time. As long as the messaging is consistent with what we feel is right. That’s where we are right now. We’re all accountable, the players, coaches, manager, front office, everybody. Because it’s been below par.”

Related: MLB games today – Watch times and odds for tonight’s slate of matchups

The Tigers currently have the lowest home run and runs-batted numbers in the league and are in the bottom three for batting average. On Thursday night, the Tigers begin a four-game series at home against the Texas Rangers .

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Clayton Kershaw drops truth bomb on Sandy Koufax amid Dodgers statue unveiling

After three years of waiting, the Los Angeles Dodgers will unveil a commemorative statue of pitcher Sandy Koufax Saturday. The plans for the statue were originally announced in 2019  Koufax will be in attendance for the unveiling, and will be joined by current Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. The two pitchers share history as two of […] The post Clayton Kershaw drops truth bomb on Sandy Koufax amid Dodgers statue unveiling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Padres Announce X-Ray Results For Manny Machado

San Diego Padres fans held their breath when Manny Machado suffered a gruesome-looking ankle injury Sunday. During the first inning, the star third baseman fell and grabbed his leg after awkwardly landing on the first-base bag. He left the game after getting helped off the field. According to the team,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Detroit, IL
Detroit, MI
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Eric Haase
Sportsnaut

MLB Standings 2022

Before diving into the MLB games today here are the latest MLB standings in 2022. Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings and
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers#The Chicago White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

61K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy