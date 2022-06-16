ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 EU leaders visiting Kyiv say they support Ukraine's candidacy to join the bloc as France promises more arms

 4 days ago

4 EU leaders visiting Kyiv say they support Ukraine's candidacy to join the bloc as France promises more arms.

Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
The Independent

Second American killed fighting in Ukraine, Biden administration confirms

A second American citizen has died fighting the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the US state department has confirmed.Stephen Zabielski, 52, was killed in fighting on 15 May, according to an obituary first published in an upstate New York newspaper, The Recorder, on 1 June. Zabielski, who was from New York, died after he stepped onto a landmine, reported Rolling Stone, citing sources. He is survived by his wife, five stepchildren, and a grandchild. In a statement, a state department spokesperson said that the government has been in touch with his family and provided “all possible consular assistance.” The spokesperson...
The Independent

Ben Stiller visits Ukraine on World Refugee Day and meets President Zelensky: ‘You’re my hero’

Ben Stiller has said “seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person” during a visit to Poland and Ukraine, where he met those affected by the ongoing war with Russia.Stiller, who is a long-term Goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) – the UN refugee agency – visited Ukraine on World Refugee Day (20 June).Stiller met with President Zelensky on Monday, and called him “my hero”. Stiller shook Zelensky’s hand and said: “Sir, really nice to meet you. Thanks for taking the time. You’re my hero.” He added that...
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

