West New York announces full line up of summer recreation
By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
4 days ago
Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners have announced a full line up of recreation offerings for the summer. While the Hudson Reporter already covered some of the opportunities, the town has since announced a slew of more events. Things started at...
I just want to point out that living in North Bergen for the past 28 years has changed. Up until three years ago, you were able to find parking on the street given any time of day, if you don’t own a house with parking. Today, however, its gotten ridiculously out of control. I live in a building with 20 other families, and 19 of those families have cars which they struggle to find parking. Being situated between two churches, in the race track section of town, people can’t move their cars on a Sunday morning because out of towners come and scoop every spot available. They even park illegally on the yellow lines and block the fire hydrant.
We take pride in a lot of different types of food here in New Jersey, and up near the top of that list along with pizza and pork roll is the mighty bagel. There are great bagel shops in every corner of this state, and we'd put any of them up against the best bagels in any other state, including New York.
Kushner has broken ground on its ambitious One Journal Square project in Jersey City, beginning work on a nearly $1 billion mixed-use development that will create more than 2 million square feet of residential, retail, amenities, parking and open space in the heart of the historic and well-connected Journal Square neighborhood.
A Hoboken pizzeria frequented by late-night bar-goers is expanding to Jersey City. Basile's will open at 116 Newark Ave., as part of an effort to revitalize the Grove Square property across from the PATH station. Basile's moved into it's Washington Street eatery in 2011 and quickly became a favorite with...
SlaughterDK, an up-and-coming North Hudson artist also known as Kevin Diaz, returned to Greenhive Atelier for another solo exhibition. Born in North Bergen, raised in Guttenberg, and now with his own studio space in Union City, Diaz held another art show at Greenhive at 102 45th Street. The pop-up art...
Platter House is a new restaurant open on Cedar Lane in Teneck. It’s replaced Greenhouse Juices, which had opened back in 2019. The menu (View Seamless Menu) include dishes like platters and sandwiches (chicken, gyro, falafel), spreads (hummus, babaganoush), and more. It’s currently open seven days a week from...
Am I the only one that feels like the Fourth of July just snuck up on us?. It’s somehow the middle of the year already and New Jersey is well into the summer routine of visiting the shore, having BBQs, and taking advantage of being outdoor, especially places like rooftop bars.
A man from Rockland County is now facing murder charges following the disappearance and death of an Orange County man. On Friday, New York State Police from Troop F arrested a man from Rockland County who's accused of killing a man from Orange County. Greenwood Lake, New York Man Goes...
In the early 19th Century, some of Newark’s free Black residents worked as carriage drivers taking passengers to and from places like Philadelphia, Elizabeth and Jersey City, with its ferries to New York. They were precursors to the train conductors, bus drivers and commuter jet pilots that make Newark the transit hub it remains today.
TRENTON – Liberty State Park on the Jersey City waterfront, New Jersey’s most visited state park, could be in line for a major, years-long overhaul under a bill advancing in the Legislature. The issue of what kind of development to allow or block in Liberty State Park has...
It was a relatively quiet weekend down the Jersey Shore, free from rowdy pop-up parties that have disrupted towns since the Summer season began. Union Beach Police say they prevented a pop-up from happening on Saturday after they intercepted social media chatter about a planned event. People did start arriving...
Westwood Plaza, a faceless strip mall in Bergen County, is now home to one of New Jersey’s most dubious pieces of retail history. Here lies New Jersey’s last remaining Kmart, a zombified version of the once-omnipresent franchise wading toward its final Blue Light Special. Stowed a few miles off the Garden State Parkway, the lonely store is now one of only three U.S. locations left standing, after the franchise’s Avenel location shuttered in April amid sweeping closures.
While Costco is forcing you to buy a membership in order to buy their gas, Sam's Club is offering to sell you a membership for just $8. You have to buy it in person this week, according to a statement released by their company. If you already have a Sam's Club membership, nevermind.
The disparity between the wealthiest Americans and the poorest Americans continues to rise in this country. What this looks like varies from state to state, and from town to town. Unfortunately, every state has to have a "poorest town." It's just the nature of things. But what does it mean...
Ready for those long, hot, humid, dog days of summer? The new season will officially start on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, as the summer solstice occurs at 5:14 a.m. Eastern time. The solstice marks the first day of summer here in New Jersey and the rest of the northern hemisphere, and it will be the longest day of the year in terms of daylight — because the North Pole will be tilted at its maximum direction toward the sun.
Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
The perfect way to wrap up a tasty meal. Dessert. What goes into the best dessert menu? I think it's all about variety. What do you like to see on a dessert menu when dining out?. If the sweet lineup doesn't offer some kind of cheesecake, I'm sorry, it's not...
Hudson County and the City of Bayonne have officially named the landscaped gardens in Stephen R. Gregg Park after Cherie La Pelusa, who passed away from COVID-19 in April of 2020. The gardens are also dedicated to all other Bayonne residents who have passed away from the virus. At the...
