Ohio State names new baseball head coach

The search for a new head baseball coach at Ohio State is over. On Thursday, the athletic department announced the hiring of Bill Mosiello as the person to lead the Buckeye baseball program into the future.

Mosiello comes with a highly regarded pedigree. He has an extensive career managing and coaching at the collegiate and minor league levels. His most recent stop was as a nine-year stint as associate head coach at TCU. During his time on staff, the Horned Frogs appeared in the College World Series for four consecutive years (2014-2017), and seven NCAA tournaments.

While a big part of the program, TCU led the Big 12 conference twice in batting average, averaged a whopping 56 home runs over the last five full seasons, and ranked second among Power Five schools with more than 800 stolen bases from 2014-to 2022.

“I am incredibly excited to lead the Ohio State baseball program,” said Mosiello in a statement. “I have been blessed to have had a lot of great experiences throughout my career, and the opportunity to come to such a prestigious school like Ohio State and work with tremendous student-athletes and staff is something I am truly excited about. I want to thank Shaun Richard and Gene Smith for putting their trust in me. That all being said, a part of my heart will always be in TCU. The last nine years were truly special and the relationships that I made with the players and staff will be part of my life forever.”

The Ohio State brass released statements that showed the excitement of the hiring.

“Bill Mosiello is a Buckeye, and we could not be more excited about that,” said executive associate athletic director Shaun Richard. “During this search, I spoke to countless people about the right person to lead this program, and the conversation kept coming back to Bill. His passion for student-athletes, his knowledge and experience of the game, and his proven track record of success at all levels makes me extremely excited for the future of Buckeye baseball.”

“Bill is a great leader and one of the most respected coaches in collegiate baseball,” said senior vice president & Wolfe Foundation endowed athletic director Gene Smith. “He’s passionate about the game and his players, and I look forward to him bringing his energy to Ohio State.”

Ohio State has had a very inconsistent run under former head coach Greg Beals, hopefully, this hire will help stabilize and cement the program into a new era that involves contending for Big Ten titles more consistently while being a player on the national scale.

