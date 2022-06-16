McQueen hails Johnson Brothers Mill plan

(Red Oak) -- Discussion and possible action on a long-running project highlight's Monday night's Red Oak City Council meeting. At its regular meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Red Oak Fire Station, the council holds a public hearing on plans, specifications and form of contract for the Fountain Square Park bandstand project. Following the hearing, council members are expected to review bids for the project. Also on the agenda: more discussion regarding the city's comprehensive plan, with strategic implementation discussion. At its previous meeting two weeks ago, the council tabled action on a proposal from the Southwest Iowa Planning Council on updating the city's comprehensive plan, which is roughly 20 years old, and applying a strategy. SWIPCO Community Development Director Alexsis Fleener and Planning Technician Dani Briggs presented the proposal to the council. Fleener says the proposal would be more or less the same as the current plan but with a more recent assessment.

RED OAK, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO