ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

McQueen hails Johnson Brothers Mill plan

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen is throwing his support behind a plan to renovate a vacant, venerable structure in the community. Earlier this week, Margaret Brady, the owner of MALOJA, LLC, announced her plan to renovate the former Johnson Brothers Mill building into a warehouse and workshop--with space for a...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Green Plains CEO headlines SCIA annual meeting

(Shenandoah) -- New developments regarding a major KMAland industry take center stage at next month's Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's annual meeting. Reservations are being accepted for the banquet July 14 at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut. Todd Becker, president and CEO of Green Plains for the past 15 years, is this year's guest speaker. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell says Becker will update attendees on two major projects taking place at Green Plain's Shenandoah facility. Connell says the first involves the company's "aquaculture" project.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County reappraisals start next month

(Glenwood) -- Plans for reappraising properties in Mills County have been delayed for a few weeks. Officials with the county's assessor's office say an extensive door-to-door reappraisal of residential properties begins July 5th. Originally scheduled to begin today (Monday), Mills County Assessor Christina Govig tells KMA News the project was pushed back because of the need for a new appraiser.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska City growth funds requested for movie project

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City is considered as a site for a possible feature film. Meeting in regular session Monday evening at 6, the Nebraska City City Council holds a public hearing on an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a Community Development Block Grant, and to use $50,000 in growth funds as a grant to Hypercolor, LLC. City officials say the grant would assist the company in covering expenses related to the production of a movie filmed in Nebraska City. More information is expected at Monday's council meeting.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shenandoah, IA
Shenandoah, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
kmaland.com

Park bandstand project on Red Oak council agenda

(Red Oak) -- Discussion and possible action on a long-running project highlight's Monday night's Red Oak City Council meeting. At its regular meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Red Oak Fire Station, the council holds a public hearing on plans, specifications and form of contract for the Fountain Square Park bandstand project. Following the hearing, council members are expected to review bids for the project. Also on the agenda: more discussion regarding the city's comprehensive plan, with strategic implementation discussion. At its previous meeting two weeks ago, the council tabled action on a proposal from the Southwest Iowa Planning Council on updating the city's comprehensive plan, which is roughly 20 years old, and applying a strategy. SWIPCO Community Development Director Alexsis Fleener and Planning Technician Dani Briggs presented the proposal to the council. Fleener says the proposal would be more or less the same as the current plan but with a more recent assessment.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak Junction Days "leading back home" this weekend

(Red Oak) -- All roads are leading into Red Oak this weekend. Starting Thursday and going through Sunday, the town's annual Junction Days celebration will be in full swing. From bike rides to barbecue contests, it'll be a jam-packed several days. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association members Elaine Carlson and Kesandra Pullen say attendees will have their choice of fun attractions to check out.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Anne Van Druff Halvin and Peter Van Druff of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Location: The home of Anne Anderson Bennett. Visitation Start: After the graveside memorial service. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Page County Democrats Meet

The Page County Democrats will be meeting on Tuesday, June 21, at J Bruner’s Restaurant in the back room. The address is 117 N. 15 St. in Clarinda. Social hour starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Featured guest are Truly Wingert, Third District Organizing Director, and Gregory Christensen, Chair for the Third District. Let’s get energized for the campaign season! A Zoom option is available. Enjoy dinner and learning. For more information, call Heidi Carter at 712-542-4072.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnson Brothers Mill#Maloja#Kma#Tif
kmaland.com

Ruth Tritsch, 88, Braddyville, Iowa

Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: open visitation 8:00 a.m. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Ruth passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
BRADDYVILLE, IA
kmaland.com

Joyce Petersen, 86, of Elk Horn, Iowa

Open Visitation Location:First Baptist Church in Harlan. Visitation Start:6:00 p.m. Cemetery:Burial will be held in the Clay Township Cemetery southwest of Elk Horn at 2:00 p.m. Notes:. Joyce Petersen, 86, of Elk Horn, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Myrtue Medical Center in...
ELK HORN, IA
kmaland.com

Merton Bach, 79, Glenwood, IA

Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Waubonsie Church.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Fire Fighters Respond to Fire at American Best Value Inn & Suites

(Atlantic) Atlantic firefighters responded to a fire at the American Best Value Inn and Suites at around 3:49 p.m. on Sunday on East 7th Street in Atlantic. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappell says the call for smoke coming out from underneath the door in an upstairs suite on the west wing of the structure. They found extreme heat coming from the room and low visibility in the room. “We geared up, got a hose line to the second floor, entered the room, and couldn’t see anything but confirmed no one inside the room. We extinguished the fire in the back room. The crew is checking the walls, adjacent rooms, and first floor for fire.”
ATLANTIC, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kmaland.com

Blanche Sederburg, 98, of Omaha, Nebraska

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: Suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor's choice. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Herb Lash, 97 of Auburn, Nebraska

Visitation Location:Hemmingsen's Funeral Home 801 “S” Street Auburn, Nebraska 68305. 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Memorials:Memorials are suggested to family choice. Funeral Home:Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn. Cemetery:
AUBURN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Emerson Man Arrested for Suspended License

(Red Oak) On Saturday around 9 pm, Red Oak Police Department Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2400 Block of North Broadway Street for a traffic infraction. Upon further investigation, it determined that 32year old Tyler Eldon Buckner of Emerson, IA had a suspended license through the state of Iowa. Officers transported Buckner to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond.
EMERSON, IA
kmaland.com

Gretna siblings killed in Fremont County accident

(Percival) -- Authorities have released the names of the Gretna youth killed in a Fremont County accident over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says 14-year-old Joseph Tupper and 16-year-old Alice Tupper died in the accident early Saturday evening on Interstate 29 near the Percival exit. Both juveniles were passengers in a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by 20-year-old Garrett Grossman of Omaha. Grossman's vehicle and a 2021 Dodge Charger driven by 26-year-old Rogelio Martinez of Columbus, Nebraska were northbound on I-29 when Martinez lost control of his vehicle and struck Grossman's vehicle. Both vehicles entered the east ditch and rolled, with the Dodge Charger coming to rest on its roof and the Jeep Wrangler coming to rest upright in a field east of I-29.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Two-vehicle accident in Fremont County leads to pair of fatalities

(KMAland) -- A two-vehicle accident led to a pair of fatalities on Saturday evening in Fremont County. A 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Rodelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus, Nebraska and a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Garrett Grossman, 20, of Omaha were traveling on I-29 MM16 when Martinez lost control and struck Grossmann’s vehicle.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Domestic call leads to Red Oak arrest

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody on assault charges. Red Oak Police say 35-year-old Jacob Richard Wunder was arrested late Sunday evening for domestic assault, impeding the air or blood flow, an aggravated misdemeanor. The arrest took place in the 1000 block of North 2nd Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m.
RED OAK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy