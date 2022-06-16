ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

From Music Lessons to Grammy Awards, Lyle Lovett Appreciates His Good Creative Fortunes

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gipox_0gCk05WW00

Lyle Lovett remembers the kindness of his early music teachers.

Songs entered his life especially early; truly, he can’t remember a day without them. He’d watch television shows growing up in Houston, Texas that hosted performers, and dancers. Lovett had his own record player and records, listening to them even before he was school-aged. He sang in church. In second grade, his mother asked if he’d like guitar lessons and he said yes without a thought. That’s when he met Charles Woods, his guitar teacher, who never made him feel bad if he didn’t practice on a given week, who let him learn the songs he liked and essentially create his own curriculum—the Beatles, the Monkeys, Buck Owens, Hank Williams. He learned the C chord and the G chord. He struggled with F and barre chords. He read music and played duets in class with Woods. It’s the kind of foundation that makes for a long love affair with the art form and can even, if one is lucky, create a career. Today, the well-accomplished, award-winning Lovett, who has been playing for decades now, is headed out on tour and is celebrating his latest LP release, 12th of June, which dropped in May.

“I’d look forward to my lesson every week,” Lovett says. “I wasn’t terribly studious. I didn’t always practice. But I looked forward to my lessons and playing with Mr. Woods.”

Today, the 64-year-old Lovett even jokes, saying he should “play a lot better than I do” given how early and how often he played guitar as a young person. As a kid, he also took piano lessons, but the memory of those juxtapose his guitar studies. His teacher, who was a nice enough lady, he says, was also stricter and less forgiving than Mr. Woods. “The lessons were not as much fun,” Lovett admits. In fact, he’d go to them early to shoot baskets with his teacher’s son and when he’d come in for his lessons with dirty fingernails, she’d scold him. Mr. Woods helped Lovett want to pursue music, beginning from age 8 and throughout his life. Sadly, Mr. Woods passed away about a decade ago, but he and Lovett stayed in touch over the years.

“My music teachers all had different influences on me,” Lovett says. “Mr. Woods helped to further my love of playing.”

Another teacher, a guy named Freddie, introduced Lovett to the music of Chet Atkins. The two would listen to records on a turntable and Freddie would slow them down to half speed, picking up chord choices, fingerings, and arrangements. Later, that yeoman’s work ethic paid off when Lovett, after releasing his first album (Lyle Lovett) and before releasing his second (Pontiac), met Atkins.

“I was standing around backstage at the CMA Awards in Nashville,” he says. “All of a sudden, there I was, inches away from Chet Atkins. He was so cool. He introduced himself as I didn’t know who he was. And I told him I was a big fan, that I listened to so many of his records.”

Atkins asked Lovett who it was who played guitar on one of his songs, “Cowboy Man.” Lovett told him the name of his electric lead player. But Atkins said no, who played acoustic? Lovett nervously said he did, to which Atkins said, after a pause and looking right at Lovett, “Nice thumb.” Meaning, that Lovett was doing good work with his thumb on the acoustic, something he’d picked up while studying Atkins, himself.

“I just thought,” Lovett says today, “that’s all I need right there. ‘Okay, anything that happens after this is just gravy.’”

Born in Texas, Lovett attended Texas A&M as a college student. He’d play gigs around town. He studied German and journalism. The area shaped him like an ocean shapes a fish. Thankfully, for Lovett, since Houston is one of America’s largest cities, there was a diversity of music everywhere. There was a radio station for everything, Top 40, deep album cuts, rock, country, soul, and gospel. He can still rattle off radio call letters like KILT and KLOL. He’d listen to Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Ray Charles, Ray Price, Michael Murphey, Nanci Griffith, and more. But what he was drawn to most of all was the musicians who distilled their efforts down as much as possible. He loved singer-songwriters. Just a player and a guitar. He gravitated to small music clubs that offered that feeling.

“To see a performer orchestrate his or her emotion with just a single instrument,” he says, “was something that really appealed to me. To have that emotional impact with just an instrument.”

For Lovett, the way you do one thing is essentially the way you do anything. One boils down any action to the essential qualities of who they are. This is how he thinks about his relationship to horseback riding and reining competitions. Everything is connected, he says. The same motivation that inspires you to play music is the same that pushes you in other life endeavors. For him, that’s horses. You’re not competing with the world, you’re competing with yourself. It’s all about the process, not the destination. These are the ideas and platitudes he believes in today as “a wise old man.” It’s about appreciating the vastness of a subject just as you are: a singular being.

“Distill it down to its bare minimum,” Lovett says. “To its essence.”

For Lovett, who is a talented frontman, he’s also a talented and respected actor. But he treats them with different perspectives, in a way. As a musician, he’s the leader. As an actor, he’s a supporter. Both are about the process of creating and accessing emotion, but they are nevertheless different roles. To have a job or jobs rooted in imagination is a true privilege for him, he says. That he gets to be “peaking in the windows of acting” is especially special.

“I try to serve someone else’s vision,” he says. “In music, no one will hire me to ‘be a guy in the band’ because I don’t play well enough!”

Lovett likes to pretend. In a way, he’s mystified that he gets to do it still, either as an actor or as a musician, trying to come up with rhymes and songs from thin air. He expresses great gratitude when talking about these realities. And Lovett very much still gets to do it. His latest LP, 12th of June, is a remarkable album, as diverse as it is rich with talent. It begins with a big band but songs weave from the tender titular track to the humorous “Pants is Overrated.” The genesis of the eclectic album, which includes a few covers of standards, began with the pandemic. Lovett wanted, in a way, to reintroduce his audience to all he and his band could do. He also wanted to give fans a chance to hear songs on the record that he’d often play live. Now, though, with the album out, Lovett is embarking on a big 61-show tour, 21 of which will be with the legendary artist Chris Isaak, including one in Las Vegas on Saturday (June 18) at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

“I’ve known Chris for years,” Lovett says. “The idea for this tour came about—we did a live stream during the pandemic together. So, we cooked up this idea doing tour dates together. I’m excited about that.”

But in the end for Lovett, it’s all about the music, the art, and the pursuit of creation, even if it’s not about the product itself. He’s won multiple Grammy Awards, been married to a movie star, and worked with acclaimed directors. Yet, still, his reverence for song is unwavering—just as it was as a child with Mr. Woods. He talks about the legendary singer Townes Van Zandt, who would speak of “sky songs,” or songs that just fell from the sky and ended up in the writer’s hand. Music, Lovett says, is inside everyone. As such, no two days in his life are ever the same—it’s a gift.

“What would the world be without music?” he says. “I’m so grateful for it.”

Photo by Michael Wilson / Sacks & Co.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him

The one and only Waylon Jennings would’ve been 85 years old today. Born on June 15th, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas, he dropped out of high school at age 16, determined to become a full-time musician. In 1958, Buddy Holly arranged Waylon’s first recording session, and hired him to play bass. In 1959, while on tour with Buddy and his band, Waylon famously gave up his seat on the plane that crashed and ultimately killed Buddy, J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens. […] The post Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LITTLEFIELD, TX
DoYouRemember?

Why Is Freddy Fender Not In Country Music Hall Of Fame Even Though He Made Such An Impact?

It is the dream of every country music star to be recognized for who they truly are when it comes to their version of music. Many country musicians were deemed unique based on their presentations of their works. Johnny Cash is known for his “Folsom Prison Blues,” George Strait for his “Amarillo by Morning,” while Freddy Fender is famous for his song “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights.” This song is the most popular of his work in his career that lasted for sixty-five years.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nanci Griffith
Person
Chet Atkins
Person
Guy Clark
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Lyle Lovett
Person
Chris Isaak
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Moments Before His Death Preserved in Graceland

Elvis Presley's Graceland still shows the late King of Rock and Roll's mansion just as he left it on the day of his death. Fans can surely recall how Presley had his last breath upstairs at Graceland. Though the mansion can attract tourists who want to see the late singer's home before his death, it has been off-limits to the public.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Recalls The First (And Maybe Last) Time He Smoked Weed With Willie Nelson: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Music Lessons#Play Music#Guitar Lessons
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

See the "Elvis" Cast Side by Side With Their Real-Life Counterparts

Rock-and-roll music legend Elvis Presley's mark on music continues to reverberate in pop culture decades after his death in 1977. The musician's life and impactful legacy is being explored in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film, "Elvis." The biopic centers around Presley (Austin Butler) and his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). "Elvis" has Luhrmann's creative, unique style, filled with musical numbers, over-the-top costumes, bright colors, and a cast that perfectly embodies the real-life characters intertwined in Presley's extraordinary life.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
Taste of Country

Gabby Barrett Exits Second Half of Jason Aldean Tour, and Three Country Stars Will Take Her Place

Gabby Barrett will be cutting her 2022 plans on Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour short, for a very important reason: She's going on maternity leave. Earlier this month, Barrett and her fellow artist husband, Cade Foehner, announced that they are expecting their second child, a boy. They didn't say exactly when they're due to welcome the new addition to their family, but in a recent interview with Audacy's Leading Ladies, Barrett said she's currently in the beginning of her second trimester, which would put her due date somewhere in the fall.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy