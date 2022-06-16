ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa's Unemployment Rate Drops For 5th-Straight Month In May

iheart.com
 4 days ago

(Undated) -- Iowa's unemployment rate continues to drop. Iowa Workforce Development says...

whoradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Closed Iowa Buildings in Observance Juneteenth

(Undated) -- One of the nation's newest holiday's is honored in Iowa. Federal buildings, including Post offices and many state, and local government buildings in Iowa are closed Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Some private businesses may also be closed in observance. Juneteenth celebrations were held over the weekend around the state and the nation. Juneteenth became a federal holiday when President Biden signed the legislation last year. June 19th marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers told Black slaves in Texas they were free nearly two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Cal Expo Cancels Fourth Of July Fireworks Show For The Third Year In A Row

The 4th of July fireworks show at Cal Expo is not happening this year, but officials are saying this year is not due to Covid-19 concerns. According to the venue website, they are canceling due to staffing and resource shortages. Organizers wrote this in a statement posted online: “as we are preparing to host the 2022 CA State Fair & Food Festival starting on July 15, we are facing staffing and resource shortages that have created unexpected difficulties. Right now, the most important thing for Cal Expo is to focus our attention on the upcoming CA State Fair & Food Festival.” This is the third year in a row Cal Expo is cancelling the fireworks show but they say they look forward to hosting future fireworks shows in the years to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy