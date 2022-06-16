Iowa's Unemployment Rate Drops For 5th-Straight Month In May

The 4th of July fireworks show at Cal Expo is not happening this year, but officials are saying this year is not due to Covid-19 concerns. According to the venue website, they are canceling due to staffing and resource shortages. Organizers wrote this in a statement posted online: “as we are preparing to host the 2022 CA State Fair & Food Festival starting on July 15, we are facing staffing and resource shortages that have created unexpected difficulties. Right now, the most important thing for Cal Expo is to focus our attention on the upcoming CA State Fair & Food Festival.” This is the third year in a row Cal Expo is cancelling the fireworks show but they say they look forward to hosting future fireworks shows in the years to come.

