Police across Michigan to target speeding drivers during campaign from June 18-26

 4 days ago
Dozens of police and law enforcement agencies across Michigan will focus on speeding drivers during the week of June 18-26.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the "Great Lakes, High Stakes" campaign is returning once again.

It comes amid a rise in speed-related fatalities on Michigan roads and roads across the country.

Last year, there were 282,640 traffic crashes, up 15% from 2020, and 1,131 fatalities from traffic crashes last year.

“Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” said Alicia Sledge, interim director of the OHSP. “It has been proven that the faster you drive the greater your risk of dying in a crash. We hope this increased enforcement over the coming weeks will help change these dangerous driving behaviors and save lives.”

MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Great Lakes
fox17.com

