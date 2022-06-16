ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Phoebe Bridgers Covers Bruce Springsteen’s “Stolen Car” During New Jersey Show

By Tina Benitez-Eves
 4 days ago
Phoebe Bridgers paid tribute to Bruce Springsteen during her June 13 performance in his home state of New Jersey by covering his 1980 song, “Stolen Car.”

Performing at the Summer Stage, an extension of The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, where Springsteen started his career, Bridgers took on the tracks, off his fifth album The River, marking the second time Bridgers covered a song by The Boss live. In 2018, during another Asbury Park performance, Bridgers played Springsteen’s 1985 hit “I’m On Fire,” a song she initially covered in 2013.

Although “Stolen Car’ was never released as a single, it remained one of Springsteen’s more popular songs off of The River and has been covered several times, most recently by Patti Griffin on her 2002 album 1000 Kisses.

Bridgers recently released a new single, “Sidelines,” which is part of the soundtrack to the TV series Conversations with Friends, and is currently continuing her Reunion Tour in support of her 2020 album Punisher.

Springsteen, who recently joined Coldplay on stage during a New Jersey show earlier in June for their renditions of his songs “Dancing In the Dark” and “Working On A Dream,” also revealed European dates for a 2023 world tour with The E Street Band.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 Tour Dates:

DateCityVenue

April 28, 2023Barcelona, Spain­Estadi Olímpic

April 30, 2023Barcelona, SpainEstadi Olímpic

May 5, 2023Dublin, IrelandRDS Arena

May 7, 2023Dublin, IrelandRDS Arena

May 9, 2023Dublin, IrelandRDS Arena

May 13, 2023Paris, FranceLa Défense Arena

May 15, 2023Paris, FranceLa Défense Arena

May 18, 2023Ferrara, ItalyParco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21, 2023Rome, ItalyCirco Massimo

May 25, 2023Amsterdam, The NetherlandsJohan Cruijff ArenA

May 27, 2023Amsterdam, The NetherlandsJohan Cruijff ArenA

June 11, 2023Landgraaf, The NetherlandsMegaland

June 13, 2023Zurich, SwitzerlandStadion Letzigrund

June 21, 2023Düsseldorf, GermanyMerkur Spiel Arena

June 24, 2023Gothenburg, SwedenUllevi

June 26, 2023Gothenburg, SwedenUllevi

June 28, 2023Gothenburg, SwedenUllevi

June 30, 2023Oslo, NorwayVoldsløkka

July 2, 2023Oslo, NorwayVoldsløkka

July 11, 2023Copenhagen, DenmarkParken

July 13, 2023Copenhagen, DenmarkParken

July 15, 2023Hamburg, GermanyVolksparkstadion

July 18, 2023Vienna, AustriaErnst Happel Stadion

July 21, 2023Hockenheim, GermanyHockenheimring

July 23, 2023Munich, GermanyOlympiastadion

July 25, 2023Monza, ItalyPrato della Gerascia,

Autodromo di Monza

Photo: Tina Eves

Comments / 1

 

