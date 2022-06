The Bengals’ offseason work ended with kicker Evan McPherson nailing a 63-yard field goal while teammates harassed him. “He kept his concentration and piped it right down the middle,” special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “He has to use his experiences that he had a year ago and become a self-starter. I think that’s the one area he has to work really hard to improve. He has to be a self-starter. He has to be a better practice kicker.”

