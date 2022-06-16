Four Baltimore homes burn across street from Pride flag fire as police investigate possible hate crime
By Elisha Fieldstadt
NBC News
4 days ago
A Pride flag was set on fire across the street from where two other fires burned four Baltimore row homes early Wednesday morning in an incident being investigated as a possible hate crime. Three people in the four burned houses were injured and sent to the hospital, according to...
At least four murders were reported by Baltimore City police this weekend. Those homicides put the city on pace to record more than 350 murders this year, which would be the highest number in nearly 30 years if that trend continues. Early Saturday, at around 7:05 a.m., patrol officers responded...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said.
The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.
The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said.
No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released.
Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Hanover man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Baltimore City, authorities said.
About 4:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA.
When officers arrived, they found a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the left shoulder. Behind the wheel was a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said.
The driver, Sai Charan Nakka, 25, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear Monday.
The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and investigators are seeking information from anyone who might have seen suspicious activity, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-915-7727 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of 8 people killed in the city since Tuesday. 50-year-old Dwaine Edwards was killed on June 14, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Stockton Street. 33-year-old Curtis Jones was killed on June 15, 2022, in the 400 block of...
BALTIMORE — After a violent weekend across Baltimore, the impacts of rampant gun violence were written across the faces of city residents: from grieving family members to concerned neighbors, all frustrated and overwhelmed by the growing death toll. At least five people were killed and nine others injured in...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County man found shot inside a car after a crash Sunday along Interstate 95 has died, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said. MTA police said the death of 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka of Hanover was a homicide. Authorities said the crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 South at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue) in Southwest Baltimore. Officers on the scene found a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. They found Nakka, who had been shot in the head, inside the vehicle. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center, where he later died of his injuries.
Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in Baltimore City. At 4:32 a.m., MDTA Police Dispatch received calls for a single-vehicle collision on southbound I-95 at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue). Responding MDTA Police Officers located a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. Officers discovered the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle suffering from serious injuries and rendered aid until they were relieved by members of the Baltimore City Fire Department.
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department has lost a furry friend. K9 Einstein passed with his handler and longtime friend, OFC S. Reiter by his side. Einstein was the department’s oldest bomb dog until his retirement in June and he helped usher in a new era in bomb detection work within the K9 Unit. Prior to Einstein, the bomb/gun dog …
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City police say multiple people were shot in the 1800 block of West Lafayette Avenue on Friday
Officers were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. where they found a 50-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Additionally, police determined that a 21-year-old woman was driving in the area of the 1800 block of West Lafayette Ave when she was shot.
All the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Six people were killed in shootings over the weekend in Baltimore, including one of the owners of a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. Trevor White, one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar and Grille, attended AFRAM on Friday and was part of a podcast in which he talked about being a Black businessman in Baltimore. White, 40, promoted his businesses and pushed for other minorities to start their own.
