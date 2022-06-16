ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The emerging paramilitary wing of the GOP | Column

By J. Patrick Coolican
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e25V1_0gCjz1vT00

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A Trump supporter holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

It’s campaign season, which means Republican candidates for office wielding weapons and threatening to use them.

Here’s U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, looking like an extra in a straight-to-DVD Western.

J.R. Majewski, a Republican candidate for Congress in Ohio, ran an ad (since taken down for copyright issues) in which images of President Joe Biden, Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Colin Kaepernick (?!) are flashed on the screen, and then Majewski casually walks around with a rifle and says he’ll “do whatever it takes to return this country back to its former glory.”

Blake Masters, the Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate in Arizona, builds his own guns and recently showed one off on social media with the caption: “I will remind everyone in Congress what ‘shall not be infringed’ means.”

It’s an especially sinister message, given that Masters’ potential opponent is U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, whose wife former Rep. Gabby Giffords was badly injured in a 2011 mall shooting.

From Arizona, where state Sen. Wendy Rogers spoke approvingly of hanging political enemies at a white nationalist rally, to Oklahoma, where the GOP chair and candidate for Congress talked about putting Anthony Fauci in front of a firing squad, Republicans are frequently musing about committing violence against their political opponents.

Closer to home, Scott Jensen, the likely GOP nominee for governor, has twice called for Secretary of State Steve Simon to be imprisoned, echoing Donald Trump’s caw of “lock her up” about Hillary Clinton. Simon was the victim of an antisemitic attack by his presumptive Republican opponent Kim Crockett, who proceeded to seemingly laugh off the apology offered by the state Republican Party on her behalf.

Although the wink-and-nod calls for violence have become more extreme and florid in recent years, the roots of this political pathology lie not with Trump and his red hats, however.

America has a long history of political violence, often — though not always — rooted in white supremacy. As Jelani Cobb recounted in 2020, the American Party, aka the “Know Nothings,” were infamous for their bludgeoning mobs, particularly against immigrant voters.

The brutal caning of abolitionist U.S. Sen. Charles Sumner by U.S. Rep. Preston Brooks on the floor of the Senate in 1856 was just the most infamous attack during a time when physical combat in the U.S. Congress was shockingly common, as historian Joanne Freeman records in “The Fields of Blood.” Between 1830 and 1860, there were more than 70 violent incidents in House and Senate chambers, on nearby streets and — yes, this is real — ”dueling grounds.”

In the Jim Crow era, civil rights advocates who tried to register voters in the South were terrorized and murdered.

In the present, when Sharron Angle was running for the U.. Senate against Democratic Sen. Harry Reid in Nevada in 2010, she said something that sounded ominous: “I’m hoping that we’re not getting to Second Amendment remedies. I hope the vote will be the cure for the Harry Reid problems.”
She seemed to be turning Abraham Lincoln’s “ballots are the rightful and peaceful successors of bullets” on its head.

Owing to her general level of dunderheadness, Angle was viewed by national politicos as a bit of a loon, a western oddity, and Reid dispensed with her by 40,000 votes, and we all moved on.

Dismissing Angle was a mistake. For millions of Americans, her “Second Amendment remedies” comment was not beyond the pale. Far from it.

This notion among some gun rights activists and their allies on the right is so ingrained as to be almost banal.
Writing in the conservative journal National Review eight years later, David French spelled out the argument in detail while defending the right of Americans to collect arsenals of high powered weaponry: “Citizens must be able to possess the kinds and categories of weapons that can at least deter state overreach, that would make true authoritarianism too costly to attempt.”

What if this is backwards? Well-armed partisans emerge as the paramilitary wing of authoritarian parties, using violence and the threat of violence to vault the movement to power.

As Michael Dolan and Simon Frankel Pratt have written in Foreign Policy , fascism entails, among other things, the “growing union of right-wing party politics and paramilitary street violence.”

The recent hearings of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol have highlighted the role of the paramilitary wing of the Trumpist movement in the coup attempt, including the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, a group also represented at the State Capitol in St. Paul on the same day.

The same type of Republican politicos who wave guns around in their public appeals for votes have defended the violent attack on the Capitol, which remember included a failed attempt to capture or kill former Vice President Mike Pence.

Members of Congress — people who serve with colleagues whose lives were in danger on Jan. 6 — have referred to the insurrectionists as “political prisoners.”

They are absolving the newly emergent paramilitary wing of the GOP.

You may ask: Whatabout the guy who showed up in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s neighborhood with a gun intending to kill Kavanaugh before he called 911 on himself? Or the man who shot Rep. Steve Scalise five years ago Tuesday? Or the killing of Aaron Danielson in Portland during the tumultuous summer of 2020? Or the arsonists who sacked and burned down the Third Precinct?

These are concerning examples, but they don’t constitute the formation of an organized paramilitary wing of the Democratic Party.

When hundreds of thousands of women in pink hats marched in Washington, no one feared they might storm the Capitol.

What’s astounding — a touch laughable even — is the idea that these right wing militants would take up arms against a government led by … President Joe Biden or Gov. Tim Walz. These men want to increase taxes a little on the rich, give some money to the poor, and maybe do a little something about global warming. Mostly, they want to be liked.

People who seek to take up arms against these men are like Walter Sobchack in “The Big Lebowski” pulling a gun on the pacifist Smokey because he stepped over the line during a bowling league match.

This has nothing to do with Vietnam, Walter.

Just as likely, they’ve been used, conned by Fox News for ratings and by Trump, who collected $250 million for his fake “Election Defense Fund” from small donors convinced the election had been stolen.

As with Sharron Angle, however, we can’t laugh off all the menacing rhetoric, or the politicians playing gun cosplay, or the failed coup.

The post The emerging paramilitary wing of the GOP | Column appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 1

Related
Minnesota Reformer

To counter GOP meddling, some cannabis activists pushed effort to change party name

These days, Oliver Steinberg, chair and co-founder of the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party, is feeling besieged on multiple fronts.  Since the party became one of two marijuana legalization parties to achieve major party status in 2018, interlopers have sought to use the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party to influence the outcome of competitive races.  Two years […] The post To counter GOP meddling, some cannabis activists pushed effort to change party name appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Trump spread claims of election fraud debunked by his own legal team, Jan. 6 panel says

Former President Donald Trump planted the seeds for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by continually promoting theories that he lost the 2020 election through fraud, even though top advisers and officials told him there was no evidence to support the claim, according to testimony a U.S. House committee presented Monday. In its […] The post Trump spread claims of election fraud debunked by his own legal team, Jan. 6 panel says appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POTUS
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota GOP endorses election denier to oversee elections

Voting rights advocates are alarmed by Minnesota Republicans’ endorsed candidate for secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett, who has called the 2020 election “rigged.”  She played a video at the state Republican convention with the theme “Sending out an SOS” that portrayed the election system in crisis and controlled by a Jewish puppet master, George Soros, with the caption, “Let’s wreck elec­tions forever and ever.” The post Minnesota GOP endorses election denier to oversee elections appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
Minnesota Reformer

Kim Crockett must be shunned | Column

The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party gathered last weekend in Rochester, even though their candidates for statewide office are all incumbents. Everyone presumed it would be a dull affair.  Secretary of State Steve Simon stepped to the lectern. Simon is bright, competent and responsible.  You won’t hear Simon deliver the usual self-aggrandizing bombast or partisan sallies. It’s just […] The post Kim Crockett must be shunned | Column appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Trump is a domestic enemy. Treat him like one | Opinion

The hearings of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection have already provided conclusive evidence that the effort to overturn the 2020 election was a conspiracy directed by a corrupt sitting president who knew the effort was based on lies and encouraged violence in pursuit of power. The post Trump is a domestic enemy. Treat him like one | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Jelani Cobb
Person
Harry Reid
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sharron Angle
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
Minnesota Reformer

First Jan. 6 hearing to reveal new evidence of Trump conspiracy, panel aides say

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol will use its first public hearing to tie the violent attempt to overturn the election directly to former President Donald Trump, committee aides told reporters Wednesday. In addition to live witnesses — a U.S. Capitol Police officer injured by rioters during the […] The post First Jan. 6 hearing to reveal new evidence of Trump conspiracy, panel aides say appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Reformer

Senate Democrats call on Vikings owners to address wage theft claims

Twenty-five Senate Democrats are calling on the Wilf family, owners of the Minnesota Vikings, to take “strong and swift action” in response to allegations of wage theft at their 200-acre development in Eagan. As first reported by the Reformer, more than two dozen workers say they’re still owed more than $100,000 in wages from two […] The post Senate Democrats call on Vikings owners to address wage theft claims appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
EAGAN, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on gun control met with praise from Biden, Democrats

WASHINGTON — The White House and Democratic leaders expressed support Monday for a framework on gun control legislation that 10 Senate Democrats and 10 Senate Republicans agreed to over the weekend.  The second-deadliest school shooting in a decade in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered on May 24, sparked pressure on […] The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on gun control met with praise from Biden, Democrats appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will launch the first in a series of public hearings Thursday night in the hopes of drawing a major prime-time national television audience. The Democratic-led committee, which includes two Republicans who defied their party leadership to join, has been tight-lipped about […] The post What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Republicans#Gop#Win Mcnamee Getty Images#U S Senate
Minnesota Reformer

Remote voting in the U.S. House hits a second anniversary, but it may be its last

After two years of a temporary provision to allow remote voting in the U.S. House, the top 36 users of the proxy voting system are all Democrats, though Republicans have also taken advantage of it. Proxy voting was meant to keep crowds of House members smaller and thereby limit the spread of COVID-19, back in […] The post Remote voting in the U.S. House hits a second anniversary, but it may be its last appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Gun control bills to be taken up by U.S. House panel in emergency meeting

WASHINGTON — Following mass shootings in New York and Texas, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee is holding an emergency meeting on Thursday to mark up gun control legislation — though it’s likely doomed. The package includes eight gun-related bills, known as the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” and they are expected to pass the Democratic-controlled House. […] The post Gun control bills to be taken up by U.S. House panel in emergency meeting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Reich: What the GOP culture war is really about

Why do Putin and the Republican Party sound so much alike? Simple: Their culture wars have similar agendas. Both are trying to distract attention from the economic looting by their respective oligarchies. Vladimir Putin has been blasting so-called “cancel culture.” This was his third “cancel culture” rant in recent months. It’s the same imaginary crisis […] The post Reich: What the GOP culture war is really about appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday implored Senate Republicans to work with Democrats to pass bipartisan gun control legislation, following a mass school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Texas. Tuesday’s massacre was the nation’s second-deadliest mass school shooting since another at Sandy Hook Elementary […] The post Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Minnesota Reformer

Reich: Three things Biden can do now to help workers

Did you know Joe Biden can help American workers right now, even without Congress? He can sign three executive orders, affecting a fifth of the economy and transforming millions of workers’ lives.  Now Biden has made campaign promises to support workers. So here are 3 ways he can fulfill that promise. First: require that the […] The post Reich: Three things Biden can do now to help workers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
LABOR ISSUES
Minnesota Reformer

3 things from the second Jan. 6 hearing you might have missed

A “definitely intoxicated” Rudy Giuliani. Conspiracy theories in Pennsylvania. Fundraising for a non-existent Trump “Election Defense Fund.” The second hearing in the series held by the Jan. 6 U.S. House panel to present its findings focused on claims repeatedly voiced by former President Donald Trump that fraud occurred in the 2020 election.  Members of the […] The post 3 things from the second Jan. 6 hearing you might have missed appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POTUS
Minnesota Reformer

Biden urges ban assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun control legislation in a speech at the White House Thursday evening, following mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma during the last three weeks. “This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights. This is about protecting children,” Biden said. “How much more carnage are […] The post Biden urges ban assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

The hypnotherapist who helped fuel the never-ending hunt for election fraud in Wisconsin

Jay Stone grew up in the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago ward politics, the son of a longtime city alderman. But his own forays into politics left him distrustful of Chicago Democrats. When he ran for alderman in 2003, he was crushed at the polls after party leaders sent city workers out to campaign against him. […] The post The hypnotherapist who helped fuel the never-ending hunt for election fraud in Wisconsin appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

1K+
Followers
957
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy