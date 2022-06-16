ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

I'm a fourth-generation descendent of Jack Yates, a Juneteenth pioneer. Here's why his legacy is worth appreciating.

By Shelby Stewart
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vx5pj_0gCjz02k00
Jack Yates is a Juneteenth pioneer.

The African American Library at The Gregory School, Houston Public Library

  • Shelby Stewart is a fourth-generation descendant of Jack Yates, a Juneteenth pioneer.
  • He helped establish Emancipation Park in Houston, Texas, one of the first places Juneteenth was celebrated.
  • Many refer to Yates as the "father of Black Houston."

Recollections of family history – specifically for African Americans – are sobering reminders that we're only a few generations removed from the injustices of slavery, discrimination, and segregation.

My fourth great grandfather, John Henry "Jack" Yates, was solidified history in 1872 when he, along with Elias Dibble, Richard Allen, and Richard Brock, purchased $800 worth of acreage in Houston, Texas. They named it Emancipation Park and it became the first place Freedom Day, now Juneteenth , was celebrated.

Purchasing land meant ownership, a concept foreign to most formerly enslaved people. Eventually, Juneteenth became an annual holiday where African Americans put on their fanciest threads and joined together to celebrate and delight in red-hued foods, like watermelon and red velvet cake — symbolic of the blood shed by our ancestors.

My family never missed an opportunity to share these stories with me as a young girl. The parcel of land my grandfather purchased will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sunday, a remarkable feat for the city's oldest park site . The two-day commemoration will be one of Houston's most significant yet with lectures on social justice and performances from the Isley Brothers, Kool & The Gang, Sheila E., and Frankie Beverly and Maze. Though Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year and celebrations seem flashier than before, my immediate family will still gather in a smaller setting to share stories of our fondest memories of Juneteenth and our trailblazing patriarch.

Yates has one of the most recognizable legacies in post-civil war Houston. Born into slavery in July 1828 in Gloucester County, Virginia to enslaved parents, it is said that education was instilled in him from a very young age, and he eventually learned to read and write — a blasphemous act for the time.

"Education to Jack Yates was extremely important," said my paternal grandmother, Jacqueline Whiting Bostic, great-granddaughter of Yates. "He understood that reading and writing would be the key to functioning in a society that slaves were newly a part of and they would have to create a living for themselves."

In 1868, he was ordained as a Baptist minister and would go on to pastor the First African American Baptist Church only seven months after enslaved people learned of their freedom. Along with Emancipation Park, the church was one of the few properties purchased by African Americans at the time and was renamed Antioch Missionary Baptist Church under Yates' tutelage. It's still operational today.

Yates' civic efforts can't be understated. Throughout Houston, you'll find markers of his impact. In January, Yates' former home was designated a historical site by the Heritage Society . But, to me, the most significant honor, is Jack Yates High School. Houston Independent School District broke ground in the city's Third Ward in 1926. The school went on to become one of Houston's most notable high schools with such prestigious alumni as actresses Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen, journalist Roland Martin, and professional athletes Daymean Dotson, Santana Dotson, and Dexter Manley.

"It doesn't matter what class you graduated from; it's JY 'til you die," said Joyce Brown, a 1987 graduate of Jack Yates. "Everyone has a strong sense of pride because it was imparted in us. We were taught in school to be the best at everything — from academics to choir to sports."

George Floyd also attended Jack Yates High School. The football field he once played on now bears his name: George Perry Floyd Community and Athletic Field.

"It's very important that everybody educates themselves and know our history because it's their history, the history of the United States. When we think about the Civil War, as it applies to slavery, people still would like to deny that it ever happened," Bostic explained. "But there were more people killed in the Civil War than in any war we have ever fought in America . Yet very few people ever discuss the Civil War. It's like it's something people don't want to know about."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Israel Moreno
4d ago

I wonder how mr Yates would react to todays black community actions ? That’s what needs to be addressed………….

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
Houston, TX
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Yates
Person
Debbie Allen
Person
Frankie Beverly
Person
Sheila E.
Person
Santana Dotson
Person
Phylicia Rashad
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

531K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy