MIAMI - Two people were killed and nearly a dozen others were injured when two boats collided late Friday night near Key Biscayne. "The screaming was very disturbing, of course, they were saying we're going to die, we cannot swim," said Xavier Ruiz. He was boating with five of his friends about a mile away when he said he heard cries for help. "It was very dark, remember it was like 10:30 pm, we just saw heads floating and people screaming in desperation. They were telling us they couldn't swim and they were going to die," said Ruiz. He...

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO