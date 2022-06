NEW YORK – Not even the toughest of light heavyweights could take Artur Beterbiev’s pulverizing power. The unbeaten Beterbiev kept his perfect knockout record intact by dropping Joe Smith Jr. three times in less than two rounds and stopped him in the second round of their highly anticipated 175-pound title unification fight Saturday night. The Russian-born, Montreal-based Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) dropped Smith once in the first round and twice in the second round, before Beterbiev wobbled Smith again and caused referee Harvey Dock to stop their brief fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO