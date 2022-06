Jackson Moon has been visiting the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis regularly since 2019 with their three children. They always eat from the cafeteria, Moon said. On a recent visit, Moon said they noticed a watermelon salad and wanted to try it but decided to wait until next time. When they returned June 3, they said they were shocked to see a “Juneteenth Watermelon Salad” and immediately posted a picture to social media.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO