Catalytic converter stolen from Luzerne County car dealership

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at a dealership in Luzerne County.

State Police say that an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a 2019 Mistubishi Outlander sometime between May 21 and June 11.

Investigators said the crime occurred at the Blaise Alexander Chrysler dealership on Airport Road in Hazle Township.

The catalytic converter was valued at about $1300.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.