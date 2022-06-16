ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Catalytic converter stolen from Luzerne County car dealership

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAwVh_0gCjxH2G00

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at a dealership in Luzerne County.

State Police say that an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a 2019 Mistubishi Outlander sometime between May 21 and June 11.

Catalytic converter stolen off Hazle Township resident’s car

Investigators said the crime occurred at the Blaise Alexander Chrysler dealership on Airport Road in Hazle Township.

The catalytic converter was valued at about $1300.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
phl17.com

Nine, including Hanover Twp. police officer, charged in meth ring takedown

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of nine people, including a Hanover Township police officer, who were allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. According to the release, the investigation began in December 2021 into the alleged ringleaders of the organization, Gerinardo...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Person charged after repeated attempts to contact accuser

Northumberland, Pa. —A Northumberland resident contacted police after they received an unwanted note in their mailbox at the end of May. The accuser had reported to authorities several times of being contacted by the woman in question despite warnings to stay away from them. Northumberland Police said Jill S. Bahner, 64, of Northumberland was warned at least five times to stay away from the residence near the 200 block of Queen Street. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
WBRE

Fatal Lackawanna County shooting ruled homicide

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  The Lackawanna County Coroner has released more information regarding the 17-year-old who was fatally shot on Saturday. The coroner said the victim, 17-year-old Joseph Roberson, of Thornhurst, died of a gunshot wound to the head. The coroner has ruled the incident a homicide. The incident happened in the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man receives more charges for harassing store manager

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Montoursville man’s attempts to get theft charges against him dropped backfired when he harassed the store manager to the point that additional charges were filed. State police at Selinsgrove say Ronald C. Aderhold Jr., 40, repeatedly called a store manager at Walmart in Monroe Township on June 11 asking to negotiate theft charges previously filed against him. Misdemeanor retail theft charges had been filed against Aderhold after he allegedly underrang items at the store on April 28, according to the affidavit...
SELINSGROVE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Car Dealership#Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Motor vehicle crash involving 2 cars with injuries

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are responding to a report of a crash involving two cars in Hanover Township. The Luzerne County 911 Comm Center confirmed Fire and EMS are on the scene of the crash. Eyewitness News Crews on scene say there are reported injuries. However, the extent of the injuries is […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft ring broken up after discovery of two firearms

Sunbury, Pa. — Two stolen firearms were recovered by Sunbury Police during an investigation into thefts from multiple vehicles over the course of two days at the end of May. Larique Delano Curti White, 18, and three juveniles were linked to thefts that spanned an area from Fifth Street to N. Second and Race streets, police said. Two thefts allegedly involved firearms being taken from vehicles. Police identified the weapons...
SUNBURY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

4-year-old hurt in DUI crash in Lehigh County, cops say

A 4-year-old boy was hurt in a drunken driving crash last month along Scheirers Road in Lowhill Township, state police said. The single-vehicle accident happened on May 23 at 10:48 a.m. The driver, Kellsie Demkovitz, 25 of Alburtis, whom Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville identified as the child’s mother, was operating a 2009 Honda at the time of the crash.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Death investigation in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A 17-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Lackawanna County. Authorities responded to a home on Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township around midnight Saturday. State police and the district attorney are involved, but would not comment on the nature of the investigation. See...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Police: Columbia County Scam Costly for Valley Woman

CATAWISSA – One Columbia County police department is out with a story of a local woman scammed out of $35,000. Police in Catawissa received a report from a woman who said she was checking her emails and saw a “Security Message” appear on her computer screen telling her to contact Microsoft.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Thieves use rewards cards during theft

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Shoppers who stole more than $600 worth of groceries at the self-checkout lane were identified by rewards cards, which they used during a series of fraudulent purchases, police say. Willard Joseph Goss, 56, and his accomplice, 34-year-old Toni A. Crane, are accused of under-ringing purchases over a four-month period at Weis Markets in Bloomsburg, according to Officer Kenneth Auchter. Goss and Crane, both of Bloomsburg, were spotted...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Suspicious Bag Draws Response from Law Enforcement in McAdoo

A suspicious item in McAdoo drew a response from law enforcement early Sunday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, around 5:00pm, on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, a suspicious brown travel suitcase was found in the front lawn of a home on East Blaine Street. It was not known...
MCADOO, PA
skooknews.com

Firefighters Respond to Fire at Former Mahanoy Area Middle School

Mahanoy City firefighters were called to a fire at the former Mahanoy Area Middle School on Monday morning. Around 7:30am, Monday, emergency personnel were called to 400 East South Street, in Mahanoy City for a possible structure fire. As firefighters responding, borough police reported that there was a fire on...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Driver dies after crashing motorcycle into fallen tree

EAST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – A person died Saturday after crashing into a fallen tree while riding a motorcycle in Schuylkill County. State police say they responded to a reported crash at Chestnut Road/Route 443 and Orchard Lane just after 12:30 a.m. They found that a large, rotted tree...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pottsville Police issue missing child alert

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pottsville Bureau of Police have issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old girl. According to police, 15-year-old Kennedy Preti was last seen 10 days ago in Pottsville. Preti is described as being 5’6″, 150 pounds with dark brown-reddish hair. There is a cash reward of $1,000 being offered for […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

State police identify 17-year-old fatal gunshot victim

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said they have identified the 17-year-old male who was killed in the shooting in Lackawanna County they are investigating. Early Saturday morning at 12:00 am, state police said they responded to a report of a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound in Spring Brook Township. The […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State Police investigate homicide-suicide in Benton twp

BENTON TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- According to the Columbia County Coroner, Pennsylvania State Police requested the coroner’s office to respond to the scene of a shooting in a home in Columbia County Friday evening.   Upon arrival, Coroner Jeremy Resse and Deputy Coroner Dallas Riley discovered two individuals dead inside the home.   The victim […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police investigating 17-year-old gunshot victim’s death

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in Lackawanna County. Early Saturday morning at 12:00 am, state police said they responded to a report of a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound in Spring Brook Township. The Lackawanna Coroners’ office said they were […]
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

WBRE

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy