Catalytic converter stolen from Luzerne County car dealership
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at a dealership in Luzerne County.
State Police say that an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a 2019 Mistubishi Outlander sometime between May 21 and June 11.Catalytic converter stolen off Hazle Township resident’s car
Investigators said the crime occurred at the Blaise Alexander Chrysler dealership on Airport Road in Hazle Township.
The catalytic converter was valued at about $1300.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
