Eugene's looking for permanent police auditor, starting by soliciting feedback on interim

City officials will get external and internal feedback on Leia Picher, who is serving as interim police auditor, before deciding how to move forward with permanently filling the position.

The police auditor’s office receives, classifies, audits and makes recommendations on a resolution for complaints against the Eugene Police Department. The office also supports and staffs the Civilian Review Board, which monitors the work of the auditor, reviews complaints cases and provides policy recommendations to EPD and the city’s police commission.

Pitcher, who previously served as deputy auditor, has served as the interim head of the office since Mark Gissiner retired last year.

Because the auditor reports directly to City Council, it’s up to councilors to fill the role permanently.

Officials have multiple paths they could take to fill the position, said Becky DeWitt, who works in the city’s employee resource center. They could conduct a national search, directly appoint Pitcher, get public input on the position and process or solicit feedback about Pitcher before deciding how to move forward.

Councilors Claire Syrett and Matt Keating, who serve as council president and vice president, respectively, recommended getting information from city employees, community organizations, neighborhood associations, judges and other stakeholders on Pitcher before making any further decisions on how to fill the auditor position

The council followed a similar process when appointing Judge Greg Gill as presiding judge of the municipal court, Syrett said. Gill served as acting presiding judge before councilors appointed him to the position permanently in 2019.

Councilor Alan Zelenka said he thinks a “360 review” is a good idea. “It’ll bring up any issues if there are any,” he said. “I don’t expect any.”

The council unanimously approved Syrett and Keating’s recommended path forward.

They’ll now meet with staff to lay out a timeline and process, Syrett said. She added the city will get an outside person to do the stakeholder interviews.

Syrett said that outside person likely will be a Lane Council of Governments employee who has done past reviews for the city and can do this next step “at, I’m assuming, an affordable rate” instead of the tens of thousands of dollars the city paid during the search for Gissiner.

