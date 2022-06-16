ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Why this Oklahoma death row inmate should be freed, according to his supporters

By Josh Dulaney, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RC2Pu_0gCjx5Wn00

A little more than a week after a federal judge rejected a legal challenge to Oklahoma's execution protocol, which paves the way for executions to continue here, supporters of one death row inmate released what they say is an independent investigative report proving his innocence.

Richard Glossip, a 59-year-old former motel manager and current death row inmate twice-convicted of orchestrating the 1997 murder of his boss, Barry Alan Van Treese, at the Best Budget Inn in Oklahoma City, is not guilty, according to a Republican lawmaker and an out-of-state attorney tasked with conducting an investigation into the case.

“The independent investigation confirmed, in my mind, that we do have an innocent man on death row,” Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, who has been at the forefront of pushing for the case's review, said during a Wednesday news conference at the state Capitol.

Justin Sneed, a motel maintenance man who killed Van Treese by beating him to death with a baseball bat, received a sentence of life without parole after testifying that Glossip offered to pay him $10,000 for the murder so Glossip wouldn’t be fired.

McDugle and other supporters have fought to keep the case in public view, and enlisted the help of international law firm Reed Smith, which touts its work to overturn death penalty sentences, to look into the case pro bono.

On Wednesday, the law firm released its 343-page investigative report on the Glossip case.

Details of the investigation

Reed Smith said its attorneys and several investigators spent nearly four months reviewing documents and conducting interviews with people related to the case.

The investigators reached out to two relatives of Van Treese, but neither responded, according to the report. The law firm says they were not granted an interview with Sneed, who is serving his sentence at Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington.

The report claims the state had “flimsy evidence of corroboration to support a murder conviction,” and that physical evidence “supports a robbery gone bad conclusion,” with Sneed committing the murder by himself.

Stan Perry, a partner with the firm, said the Oklahoma Police Department, at the direction of the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office, destroyed several key pieces of crime scene evidence in 1999, before Glossip’s retrial.

Perry said the evidence included financial records disproving the theory Glossip was embezzling money and had Van Treese killed before he could fire Glossip.

No “reasonable” juror “would’ve convicted Richard Glossip of capital murder,” Perry said at the Oklahoma Capitol on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma County district attorneys at the time were Bob Macy, followed by Wes Lane.

Current District Attorney David Prater told The Oklahoman the District Attorney’s Office would not order the destruction of evidence in a capital murder case, and according to exhibits in Reed Smith’s own report, if the evidence in question was destroyed, it appears to have been initiated and completed by the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“I directly refute their claim that there is direct evidence that an assistant district attorney ordered this evidence to be destroyed upon return to the Oklahoma City Police Department,” Prater said.

Executions set to continue in Oklahoma

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot ruled the state’s execution protocol does not violate a constitutional ban against cruel and unusual punishment.

The decision cleared the way for the state to carry out up to 28 executions by legal injection over the next two years.

Inmates had complained the sedative midazolam — the first drug in the three-drug process — doesn't work. They contended they will feel extreme pain as the second and third drugs take effect.

Friot disagreed, finding it highly probable that an inmate will feel no pain "within a very short time after the midazolam is pushed."

The judge pointed out the Supreme Court has said an inmate is not guaranteed a painless death and that courts "do not sit as boards of inquiry charged with determining best practices for executions."

Oklahoma resumed executions in October after the practice was halted for for more than six years. Three inmates were executed after Friot kicked them out of the legal challenge. One was never in the case.

Glossip was to have been executed on Sept. 30, 2015, at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. The lethal injection procedure was called off after a doctor discovered the wrong deadly drug had been supplied.

On June 10, Attorney General John O'Connor asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to set execution dates for 25 of the 28 convicted murderers who lost the legal challenge to the state's lethal injection protocol.

Executions could resume as early as August, with Glossip scheduled to be second in line to be put to death.

McDugle called for a new appeals court hearing to review Glossip's case.

McDugle said he is a supporter of the death penalty, but he fought back tears Wednesday as he discussed Glossip.

“If we put Richard Glossip to death, I will fight in this state to abolish the death penalty,” he said.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

'He's totally innocent': Republican Oklahoma Rep throws support behind ex-motel manager on death row for 25 years for killing his boss after fresh doubts emerge over evidence

An ex-motel manager who has been on death row for 25 years is 'totally innocent', according to a Republican Oklahoma state representative who supports the death penalty. Richard Glossip, 59, was twice convicted and sentenced to death for ordering the murder of Barry Van Treese - the owner of a motel where Glossip worked in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Judge whose son was murdered in their home says Kavanaugh plot shows justices need better protection

A federal judge whose son was murdered by a disgruntled lawyer in their family home has said that the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is further proof that judges need better protection.US District Judge Esther Salas told Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday that “enough is enough” and called on Congress to pass a bill to bolster security for federal judges and limit the amount of personal information available about public officials online.“I think that members of Congress can see the escalation in the numbers of threats against judicial officers,”she said.“It’s just got to stop.”Judge Salas’ 20-year-old...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Glossip
The Marshall Project

Five Things to Know About One of the Deadliest Federal Prisons

The Marshall Project and NPR investigated how the newest federal prison — the penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois — has quickly become one of the deadliest. The story is the latest in our years-long coverage of the dangers of “double-celled solitary confinement” — putting two people on lockdown in a small cell — as well as the use of force in federal prisons.
THOMSON, IL
Fox News

Vicky White's former Alabama jail is hiring after corrections officer's role in inmate Casey White's escape

The Alabama jail where a former corrections officer allegedly helped a murder suspect escape before leading authorities on an 11-day interstate manhunt is hiring. "The Corrections Deputy is directly responsible for the integrity and security of the Detention Center," the Lauderdale County Detention Center's new job listing reads. "This includes the prevention of escape, injury to the staff and visitors, and or injury to inmates."
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#Sedative#The Best Budget Inn#Republican
TheDailyBeast

74-Year-Old Charles Manson Follower Approved for Parole

Convicted murderer and Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel has been found suitable for parole, according to state prison officials. The decision is pending review from the Board of Parole Hearings’ legal division, a process that can take 120 days, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. If finalized, Gov. Newsom will have 30 days to review the decision. At 74, Krenwinkel is California’s longest-serving female inmate. She participated in the 1969 murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, as well as other killings across Los Angeles. Krenwinkel testified to stabbing one victim 28 times. She was sent to death row in 1971, but her sentence was changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole after California’s supreme court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional. Tate’s sister started a petition asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to block Krenwinkel’s release, writing that she has shown “absolutely no remorse at all.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Escaped Alabama prisoner Casey White's lawyers claim he was in 'care and custody' of lover guard Vicki when they went on the run and complain that he won't get a fair trial because of intense media attention

Escaped Alabama prisoner Casey White's attorneys say he was in the 'care and custody' of his prison guard lover Vicky when she sprang him from jail in April in a possible clue as to how he now plans to defend himself. Casey and Vicky ran from the Lauderdale County Jail...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CNBC

Supreme Court makes it tougher for inmates to win release from prison due to bad lawyering claims

The Supreme Court in a ruling made it tougher for prison inmates to win release in cases where they are convicted of state crimes. Justice Clarence Thomas, in the majority opinion, wrote that federal courts are barred from holding evidentiary hearings or considering new evidence of claims that an inmate's attorney did not provide them with proper legal representation after convictions in state court.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Kentucky pediatrician arrested in alleged murder for hire plot to have hitman kill ex-husband

A pediatrician in Kentucky was arrested on a federal charge related to an alleged murder-for-hire scheme. Stephanie Russell, 52, of Louisville, Kentucky, contacted someone on May 15 who she allegedly hired to murder her ex-husband, according to court records. The children’s doctor allegedly agreed to pay that individual – an undercover FBI employee – $7,000 in exchange for murdering her ex-husband.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy