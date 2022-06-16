ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Suspects accused of using stolen credit cards in Vicksburg

By Erika Bibbs
 3 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and Vicksburg police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects involved of theft at the Country Club Golf Course. The incident happened on June 5, 2022.

Two Adams County men wanted in church burglary

Authorities said they received reports of stolen credit cards and other items from vehicles parked outside. The suspects then used those cards and purchased items at Walmart and Kroger in Vicksburg.

Anyone with information can contact 1-855-485-8477.

