Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga County Homestead up for sale

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County Homestead is looking for a new owner once again. The current owner, James Walk, bought the property at auction in 2019 but officially put it up for sale on Wednesday.

“There have been a lot of requests over the last two years and it’s with a heavy heart that I make this post but the Saratoga County Homestead is officially for sale,” said Walk in a Facebook post .

The Saratoga County Homestead opened in 1914 and treated tuberculosis patients until 1960. The building reopened in 1961 as an infirmary. The property passed into private hands in the 1980s and sat empty for decades.

In 2018, Saratoga County seized the property due to unpaid property tax. It was then put up for auction and set to go to the highest bidder. According to the Auctions International website , Walk bought the property for $55,100, which was the highest bid.

Often thought to be haunted, the Homestead was featured on the Travel Channel’s “Destination Fear” in 2020. Tours were also being offered to the public to take a look inside.

When Walk became the owner, he planned to restore the property and document the past. In a Facebook post in 2019 , he wrote that he envisioned turning parts of the property into a veterans retreat and wanted the property to play a part in the community.

“For me, it was history preserved and an opportunity to build something new but two years of pandemic put a variety of twists and curves into my plans,” said Walk on Wednesday.

The two-building property, which includes the main hospital building and the caretaker’s house, sits on 28.61 acres of land. Walk said the main building has 3 levels and is over 50,000 square feet. There’s also a parking lot in the back.

Walk said he is selling the property for $250,000. He said cash offers have priority and crypto coins are accepted as long as they are listed on major U.S. exchanges, such as Coinbase or Kraken. He’ll then evaluate the offers after seven days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Own the Infamous Saratoga County Homestead. Ghosts Included!

An abandoned building in Saratoga County, famous for its hauntings as well as its history, is now on the market. The Saratoga County Homestead, a building that opened as a tuberculosis clinic in the early 1900's, has been abandoned for decades. Years of neglect and the effects of nature have taken a serious toll on the building, yet because of its relatively solid brick & steel structure, the shell has remained surprisingly intact.
Will Summer 2022 In Upstate NY Be A Scorcher? Looks That Way

Before June even started we hit 90 degrees 3 times in Albany. It looks like that hot trend will roll into summer. My family just bought a pool membership for the first time since we moved to Clifton Park, and it looks like that is going to be a great investment for the summer ahead!
