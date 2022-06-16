ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals 2022: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Big Day

By Christine Flammia
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is coming soon. Very soon. The major retailer just announced the dates for this year: July 12 and 13. Sales will be running all over the site on every type of product you could ever want to shop for. We will be both scouring the site for sales as well as adding items on sale you won’t want to miss, including beauty products. Maybe especially beauty products.

This is the time to stock up on beauty items of all kinds, from your favorite drugstore pressed powder and go-to mascara, to all of those luxury beauty tools you’ve been waiting (and waiting) to be discounted. Why spend $50 and an afternoon getting a manicure when you can instead score a discount on press-on nails? It’s a great time to shop for gifts, too, and when it comes to beauty gifts, any occasion is a good one. Stay ready for pricier beauty tools (like hair dryers and fancy curling irons) to be discounted, which make for very good early Christmas shopping for women. Or, maybe it’s a Christmas in July spa day gift basket from you to you. Either way.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is July 12 and 13. Historically, late June or early July timing has been the standard for the two days of discounts. This one is well-timed, coming in right after Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, giving you another little something to look forward to.

What Type of Beauty Deals Can We Expect to See this Amazon Prime Day 2022?

  • Amazon hair deals: Amazon’s sweeping selection of hair products means ample room for stuff we want to be knocked down in price. We have our fingers crossed for on-sale hair dryers and maybe a new straightener, too. Last year, Paul Mitchell slashed its price on shampoos, which we could definitely get behind again.
  • Amazon makeup deals: Prime Day 2021 had some of our Holy Grail products marked down, which has us excited to see what’s to come this year. That’s really the best stuff to buy with a sale like this: All the goods you would buy full price — but saving a boatload instead, like the unsung heroes of your makeup kit, brushes. Some standouts from last year include Dermablend’s Loose Setting Powder, plus the liquid eyeliner to top all liquid eyeliners, the Stila Stay All Day.
  • Amazon skin care deals: Skincare is at founding discipline of beauty routines and Prime Day is a great time to stock up on favorites or to try something new. Last year, some classics went on sale like Weleda’s Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream and some trendier skin care tools, like the Sdara Derma Roller. We’re banking on some new sunscreen to take us through the rest of summer and Bio-Oil’s body oil to recover after a day in the sun.

We pulled the best early beauty deals you can shop right now, from hair tools to vanity organization. Stay tuned on the big day for an update on what’s discounted for the best deals.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer is here to make your hair routine a little more streamlined. It’s a brush that blows hot air, so you can dry and blow out your hair without having to use multiple arms and tools to do it.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 $74.99 $68.88 Buy Now

Real Perfection Makeup Brushes

This Real Perfection set of makeup brushes makes actually putting on your makeup so much more enjoyable. Bronzer goes on smoother and you can get a precise brow every time. It’s a worthy $10 investment.

Real Perfection Makeup Brushes $13.99 $9.99 Buy Now

Beachwaver Curling Iron Wand

People love this Beachwaver Curling Iron wand because of its ability to both make your hair look perfectly wavy and adapt to whatever kind of hair you have — or whatever wave you might be feeling in particular that day. Swap out the top of the barrel to change the size of the curl.

Beachwaver Curling Iron Wand $65.99 $38.99 Buy Now

DreamGenius Makeup Organizer

You know what feels even better than a perfect makeup day? All of your makeup, organized. This Dream Genius Makeup Organizer will fit all of your stuff — in all of its various sizes — guaranteed. And it also rotates for easy access.

DreamGenius Makeup Organizer $35.99 $28.99 Buy Now

Revlon Compact Hair Dryer

With so many luxurious hair dryers out there, it can be easy to forget about the mini versions — until it’s time to pack for a weekend away or even worse, a full-blown vacation. Enter: Revlon’s Compact Hair Dryer, which may not have all the bells and whistles, but it’s travel-friendly and not only gets the job done, while also doing it beautifully.

Revlon Compact Hair Dryer $11.99 $11.12 Buy Now

