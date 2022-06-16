Would-be victim traps car-theft suspect by raising vehicle with forklift
Queensland Police said the target of a would-be car theft reached “new heights” of crime prevention when they used a forklift to raise the car, trapping the suspect inside until officers arrived at the scene.
Police allege a woman broke into the victim’s house in Logan on June 5, had a shower, and dressed in the resident’s clothes before entering the vehicle in an attempt to steal it.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested by police when the vehicle was lowered. She was charged with burglary and unlawful use a of motor vehicle, police said .
Queensland Police Service via StoryfulCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0